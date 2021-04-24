Madison LeCroy Mystery: Who is the Bravo Star Dating?

Madison LeCroy loves to keep people guessing.

This much is undeniable.

The polarizing Southern Charm cast member made major news several weeks ago when she confessed to having some kind of relationship with retired baseballl player Alex Rodriguez.

What kind of relationship? LeCroy refused to say, seemingly taking pride in keeping the connection a mystery.

Speaking to Page Six in February, LeCroy said she never met up with Rodriguez and never got "physical" with him.

But she also admitted to FaceTiming A-Rod on at least one occasion and strongly - nay, VERY strongly - hinted that the pair engaged in some sort of virtual hanky panky.

In other words, there seems to be a decent chance LeCroy and Rodriguez masturbated together on these FaceTime calls.

This would explain why Jennifer Lopez stopped trusting her fiance and eventually brroke up with him.

As you must know by now, Lopez dumped Rodriguez on April 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in the statement at the time.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Neither half the former couple mentioned LeCroy, but an insider subsequently told People Magazine that serious "trust" issues developed between the pair.

“Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them," this source said.

So... Rodriguez is now single.

He and LeCroy can finish whatever they started last year, right? In theory, sure. But not quite.

When a follower recently made kind of remark to Madison, she responded: "I have a boyfriend."

Alas, LeCroy never named this boyfriend. We told you she loves to keep people guessing, didn't we?

So who might LeCroy be dating? We can rule out ex Austen Kroll because those two ended things on terrible terms.

What about fellow Southern Charm star and producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, however?

The two were reportedly spotted in downtown Charleston this spring, making out at a local bar.

The thing is, Madison is 30 and Whitney is 52 and a romance between the pair remains possible... just unlikely.

At the same time, Whitney supposedly banged Kathryn Dennis once also, so he's not opposed to the age gap. Anyway.

For now, LeCroy had done a successful job of keeping her boyfriend's idenity a secret.

If he even exists, that is.

She could be trying to throw folks off an A-Rod-related scent by alleging she's moved on with someone else.

“Madison is happy in her new relationship. She wanted to tell everyone she has a boyfriend because she was sick of hearing everyone claim she was hooking up with [Alex Rodriguez],” a mole told Us Weekly a few days ago.

All LeCroy will say on the topic at the moment is that she did NOT steal J-Lo's man.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” she said during the Southern Charm reunion.

“But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him."

"I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

The great question of our time, as posed eloquently by John Pringe at the show's recent reunion, remains:

Is j--king off on FaceTime considered cheating?