Madison LeCroy, Bravo Star Who A-Rod Was Jerkin' it to on FaceTime, Sends Best Wishes to J. Lo

By many accounts, Madison LeCroy played a significant role in the break-up of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

In what way?

By jumping on FaceTime with the bealeagured former baseball player and simultaneously masturbating with A-Rod at some point last year.

All the way to orgasm, we presume.

We can't say this happened for certain, of course, but the Southern Charm cast member admitted several weeks ago that she had some phone calls in the past with Rodriguez.

She deemed their relationship "innocent" and completely shot down chatter that she ever flew to Miami to spend time with the long-time steroid user.

But she also told Page Six this winter that A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," using very specific language and claiming at the time she had "talked to him randomly, but not consistently."

Weird, right?

Fast forward about two months after this admission and Lopez and Rodriguez have officially ended their engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the superstars said in a statement on Thursday morning, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

A rep for Rodriguez previously claimed his/her client didn't know LeCroy at all and adamently shot down any cheating rumors.

Now, however, that he and Lopez have formally gone their separate ways?

“I wish them the best," LeCroy told Page Six this week, probably sipping on some tea while doing so.

She said earlier this year that A-Rod was the one to reach out to her via direct message, which does sound like something this total moron would do.

"I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that," she addded at the time, once again choosing her words wisely.

She's totallly seen the guy's penis over the phone, let's be honest here.

A source close to Rodriguez told Us Weekly he’s “never met” the Bravo personality.

However, the ex-New York Yankee did Like an Instagram photo LeCroy posted in July 2020. For whatever that may be worth.

Lopez has not uttered a word about her seemingly slimy former fiance or about LeCroy, either.

But she admitted to Allure magazine in February that she and Rodriguez have had issues for awhile, even going to couples therapy at one point.

“We got to work on ourselves. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said back then.

Alas, not helpful enough apparently.

The disgraced athlete proposed to the singer/actress in March 2019 after two years of dating.

The pair then had to postpone their Italian nuptials in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For Lopez, this postponement was probably the one good thing to come out of said pandemic.

It saved her another divorce.