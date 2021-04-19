Madison LeCroy: A-Rod Who!? I Got a Boyfriend, Y'all!

As we've covered in exhaustive and seductive detail, Madison LeCroy may or may not have played a role in the recent Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez breakup.

She may or may not have watched the baseball star masturbate on FaceTime while she simultaneously brought herself to orgasm at some point last year.

But the Southern Charm cast member now swears she definitely is dating someone new.

LeCroy's dating life has become a national source of interest because she admitted several weeks ago that she had some kind of relationship with Rodriguez in 2020.

She never slept with him, Madison has insisted.

But, well...

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," LeCroy told Page Six in early February.

Such an odd and specific phrasing -- combined with LeCroy admitting she spoke to ARod on the phone -- has prompted many to presume that something untoward took place between the Bravo personality and the disgraceful steroid user.

Just over two months since LeCroy shared this connection with Rodriguez... he and Jennifer Lopez announced the end of their engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the superstars said in a statement on April 15, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

Neither Rodriguez nor Lopez has directly mentioned LeCroy.

But the Southern Charmer has managed to raise her global profile and has also managed to insert herself directly into the drama between the singer and the ex-athlete.

She even had the nerve to say just a couple days ago that she wished Lopez and Rodriguez the best.

Fast forward to this past Saturday and Madison sharing two photos of herself sipping a cocktail at the Garden Room in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow,” she wrote as a caption.

After one user commented, “Mmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you,” LeCroy fired back as follows:

“I have a boyfriend!”

LeCroy didn't provide any further details about this allegedd boyfriend, not even citing his name.

He may very well exist.

He and Madison may even be very serious.

But LeCroy has seemingly also made it evident that relationships and/or committments don't exactly get in the way of her penchant for touching herself in ARod's virtual presence.

As fans of the Bravo star know, she was most notably in a relationship with her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll.

However, after being together for two years, they chose to go their separate ways for good in December of 2020 -- and are currently on awful terms.

"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," Madison told Us Weekly at the time. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."

What about ARod? Anything else she has to add?

LeCroy has long denied having ever had a physical relationship with the slugger, saying:

“He contacted me.

"And yes, we DMed.

"But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

That could very well be the case.

But have you physically touched yourself while seeing him through a screen while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez?

That's the question here, folks.