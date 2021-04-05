Mackenzie McKee Trashed for "Unsanitary" New Tattoo Honoring Late Mother

Teen Mom 3 and OG star Mackenzie McKee sometimes makes appalling mistakes and then has to apologize.

Even then, Teen Mom fans don't hate the celeb.

They just wish that she made better choices.

In fact, her latest questionable decision is a prime example of this, as it has fans genuinely worried about her.

Did the controversial mother of three put herself in danger while getting this tattoo under questionable conditions?

Let's back up, just for a sec: Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram to share with followers what she's been up to.

"Took a spontaneous trip to Oklahoma," she announced.

The 26-year-old Mackenzie explained to her fans that the random trip was made "to celebrate my moms birthday."

"We all got special tattoos in her handwriting," Mackenzie shared.

While avoidable travel during a pandemic is rarely wise, that is a touching gesture, there's no doubt about that.

"I got to meet my niece," she added.

"And we got a good family workout in," Mackenzie shares.

(No, we don't know what a "family workout" consists of either, but we do know Mack is super into fitness.)

She continued that she also got in "some #bodybymac photos by the one and only @whitterbug12"

Presumably, that's an influencer and fitness thing.

It sounds like whatever concerns fans might have, or have had, were not on her mind during this recent excursion.

"I am so blessed in life y’all," Mackenzie gushed.

She added: "I’ve ironically become more close with my best friend @caylapaige and my family since moving...."

That is not uncommon.

When you have to stay in touch, sometimes you do.

Naturally, the post was also a plug for her vlogging.

"Ok now it’s time to go check out this whole blog," she wrote, "on my YouTube channel 'life with Mackenzie.'"

"And," Mackenzie urged her followers, her goal is for them to "help me reach 100k subscribers"

"And thank you @silver_perez13 for the awesome Ink," she expressed.

She was referring to her tattoo, of course.

"He is honestly the best," she appraised.

Then, as is so often the case for celebrities who realize that they just posted a whole bunch of group photos, she added a disclaimer.

"Everyone in these photos were tested 2x before we got together," Mackenzie claimed.

"And," she alleged, "each home was professionally sanitized."

We of course have no idea how much of that may or may not have been true, or how she defines personal safety.

Since last spring, we have all seen reality stars claim to follow safety rules that they were not following at all.

But fans were a little more concerned about the circumstances of her receiving the tattoo.

"Extremely unsanitary and disgusting. Holy s--t," one social media commenter observed.

Another declared: "Oh my god. This is so unsanitary and with her being diabetic, yikes."

That same commenter added: "This is an infection waiting to happen."

"No reputable tattoo artist does this," another Redditor observed, and went on to explain exactly why that is the case.

That comment explained:

"Because you can't maintain a sanitary environment / don't have access to disinfecting tools like an autoclave."

An additional commenter chimed in to echo that point and to agree that the situation was, in their words:

"Definitely unsanitary."

We do not, of course, know the precise conditions in which Mackenzie received her tattoo in this precise case.

But suffice it to say that when a needle is jabbing into your skin many times, sanitary concerns are a big deal.

And quite frankly, a pandemic is a terrible time to get a tattoo, if we're being 100 percent honest here today.

Some ink later this year or early next would have honored Mackenzie's mom just as much as right now.

What's done is done, though, and for the record, Mackenzie's tattoo across her ribs reads "Phil 4:13."

That biblical passage reads:

"I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

We sincerely hope that there were no infections, COVID or otherwise, during this trip that could have absolutely waited.