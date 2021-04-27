Mackenzie McKee Responds to Racism Scandal: Chill Out, Everyone! Life is Short!

Veteran 16 & Pregnant, Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee would like to go on the record.

Yes, she's a serial cheater who banged dudes other than her husband so many times through the years that she lost count.

But, look, she is not a racist.

Everyone got that?!?

Indeed, the Teen Mom OG star has been making headlines of late for a pair of contrasting and controversial reasons.

First, McKee shot down the notion that she was some pathetic housewife who accepted her adulterous husband back into her bed ... by emphasizing to the world that she's cheated a ton, too.

Like, even more than Josh cheated on her.

That's right. Mackenzie made a point to tell social media followers this fun fact about herself a few days ago.

Having settled the debate over how much she sucks as a spouse, Mackenzie moved on to an even more pressing topic:

Race.

McKee spent time this past weekend ranting on Instagram about a mistake she made back in January when she referred to Vice President Kamala Harrris as a "colored" person.

Seriously.

The so-called snafu (McKee says she had no idea the term was so racially-charged) will soon come back up because Teen Mom OG films episodes many months before they air.

And McKee will get called out by Cheyenne Floyd on the next new installment for using this term in early 2021.

“It’s time to have a conversation, a form, something to educate and enlighten because the ignorance is pervasive," Tweeted Floyd in the wake of McKee's Harris slur.

McKee has since told Instagram followers that she tried to reach out to Chyenne to apologize and explain herself.

But she was shot down both by her colleague and also by MTV producers.

"They didn't want to squash it right then and there because they wanted it to be part of the show," McKee wrote online a couple days ago, claiming executives want to see her and Floyd go at it on air -- as opposed to over social media.

She added that she got rebuffed by Floyd, too.

“I told Cheyenne, ‘I love you.’

"And her message back was ‘I have no sympathy for you,'" Mackenzie recalled of their virtual conversation, quoting what Floyd said back to her as:

Welcome to day 1 of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin.

Continued McKee, remaining on the subject of her Floyd feud:

"If she hates me, that’s fine."

"That’s fine because I said something ignorant, but I messaged and told her that I love her. I said ‘I love you, I want to hold your hand and do this together with you.’"

"But she decided right then and there she’s done with me. Cut me off."

McKee is facing backlash from pretty much everyone over her Harris remark.

She doesn't seem to comprehend why, either, stating that critics are overreacting big time and just need to chill the heck out.

"Go out, see more, be open-minded, get uncomfortable, and live…. life is short," she Tweeted on Saturday.

You can't exactly be a huge racist and then tell others to relax and embrace discomfort.

Mackenzie just openly bragged about her penchant for sleeping around behind her husband's back.

So it's safe to say we rarely follow her line of thinking overall.

"Every single day. I do not stand for racism and Never have. I’ve learned so much and every one of us needs to open our eyes. I’m truly sorry for what I once said," she added on Instagram.

"I love you all and if my mom was here, she would have 100% wanted me to take accountability and do what’s right."

In a since-deleted video, she concluded:

"I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode."

"It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am..."

"My mouth has been forced shut for a long time and I feel like I deserve to get to use my voice..."

"We need to get rid of racism and racial injustice, but I’m not racist."

"Cancel culture is too big, we’re canceling people left and right."

"But if [Cheyenne] wants to hate me, she can. I said something ignorant."

And there you have it, ladies and gentlemen. She's said her piece, whatever that's worth.

Just another day in the life.