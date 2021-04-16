Mackenzie McKee: Man Alive, Amber Portwood Friggen SUCKS as a Mom!

by at .  Updated at .

It's no secret that Amber Portwood is a terrible mom.

Like Jenelle Evans, Amber has subjected her kids to just about every kind of atrocious, traumatizing behavior you can think of.

And if they grow into healthy, happy adults, which we hope they do, it'll be in spite of her influence, rather than because of it.

(Fortunately, unlike Jenelle's kids, Amber's at least have positive role models in the form of their fathers.)

Amber Portwood Speaks on the Phone

So while Amber might be saved by Jenelle's awfulness from being the very worst of the Teen Moms, well ...

She's still not exactly beloved by fans of the show. Especially these days, with one scandal after another.

Every time she takes one step forward toward Teen Mom Nation's good graces, she seems to take two back.

Amber on the Floor

In fact, it seems that even some of Portwood's co-stars aren't too thrilled with the way she treats her kids.

And as much as they might occasionally pretend to have her back, now and then, the truth comes out.

The latest example of Amber getting called out by her peers was so low-key it went unnoticed by most Teen Mom OG fans.

Amber and Leah at the Salon

"Leah [Amber's daughter] and Bentley [Maci Bookout's son] are the sweetest little human beings with a sh--ty ass parent," a Twitter user wrote in clear reference to both Amber and Ryan Edwards.

"I know the feel man felt it my whole life. I feel for them."

The tweet is pretty much undeniably accurate, and it's the sort of thing viewers say on social media every single day.

Leah and Amber Portwood

Why are we bringing it up then? 

What makes this particular post newsworthy is the fact that it was liked by Portwood's Teen Mom OG co-star Mackenzie McKee.

That's a pretty bold act on its own, but the best part is that that's not the only anti-Amber tweet that Mackenzie liked that day!

Mackenzie and Amber

"Leah would cuss you AAAAAALL the way out if she heard you calling Kristina 'awful,'" reads another tweet that was favorited by Mackenzie.

That referred to a scene in the Teen Mom OG reunion trailer, in which Amber can be heard saying, "Your wife is absolutely horrible," referring to Kristina Anderson, while speaking to Gary Shirley.

The Amber Portwood-Kristina Shirley feud has been a hot-button issue for several months now, so that tweet might have stung Portwood even more than the one calling her a "sh--ty parent."

Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG Season 9

We don't know for sure if Amber saw these tweets or the fact that Mackenzie is apparently a fan of them.

It's a safe bet that she did, however, as Amber seems to spend a lot of time searching for her own name on social media platforms.

Whatever the case, Mackenzie's fans definitely took notice of the shade that she threw - and she's not here for it.

Mackenzie McKee Smile

Yes, it seems that Ms. McKee was uncomfortable with the perception that she's anti-Amber.

"I’m rooting Amber on every single day," she tweeted much later that night.

"Mental health can rob us from who we truly are and is not a joke. Love ya Amber."

Mackenzie on Season 9

Mackenzie never acknowledged the earlier tweets that she liked, but it's pretty clear what she's referring to.

Portwood suffers from mental illness, so she's deserving of some compassion and understanding.

Unfortunately, she's also a violent and abusive partner and parent, and it's hard to gloss over that.

Mackenzie Mc Kee

So while we can understand why Mackenzie might prefer to keep the peace, or not want to stir the pot any further, there's absolutely nothing wrong with calling out Amber's misconduct.

After all, she certainly doesn't give others the benefit of the doubt.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Amber Portwood Biography

Amber and Leah (Teen Mom)
Amber Portwood is a star on MTV's Teen Mom. She is the mother of Leah Leann Shirley, whose father is Gary Shirley, Amber's on-off fiance... More »
Birthplace
Anderson, Indiana
Full Name
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Photos

The Teen Mom OG Cast 2021
Amber Portwood Speaks on the Phone
Amber Portwood Selfie with Daughter
Amber Portwood Packs a Makeup bag
Leah and Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG Season 9

Amber Portwood Videos

Kristina Shirley Rips Amber Portwood: Maybe Put Your Kid First For Once in Your Life, IDK
Kristina Shirley Rips Amber Portwood: Maybe Put Your Kid First For Once in Your Life, IDK
Amber Portwood Rejected by Leah: We Don't Have a Bond! She's Never There for Me
Amber Portwood Rejected by Leah: We Don't Have a Bond! She's Never There for Me
Teen Mom OG Season 9 Trailer: Why Do We Have Kids?!
Teen Mom OG Season 9 Trailer: Why Do We Have Kids?!