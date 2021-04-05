Mackenzie Edwards: Whatever, God Wanted Me to Get Fired from Teen Mom!

Mackenzie Edwards has recorded a new video in which she responds in detail to recently being let go from Teen Mom OG.

We'll recap her take on the scandalous situation below, but it boils down to this:

Whatever is meant to be, you guys, is meant to be!

As you likely know by now, the axe came down several days ago on Mackenzie, her husband, Ryan, and his parents, Jen and Larry.

The family members were fired by MTV after full-time cast member Maci Bookout reportedly went to producers and demanded their ousting.

The power move was a culmination of a season-long feud in which Maci, her ex and his loved ones argued over how infrequently Ryan was allowed to see his 12-year oldd son, Bentley.

Has Maci really been keeping the child away out of spite... or does Bentley himself not want to spend time with his troubled dad?

That's been the topic of debate for weeks on air -- but Maci allegedly went ahead and settled it last week. In her favor.

“Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday," a source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

According to The Ashley, one of the industry's most reliable celebrity gossip websites, the call was "informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward."

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities."

Maci hasn't really denied this report, and Mackenzie has taken it a step further, claiming Bookout went all the way to Viacom executives to get her canned.

But she now swears she's cool with it.

"We are not doing ‘Teen Mom’ at this point in time,” Mackenzie says in a new YouTube video.

“Before all this happened, I was just kind of praying, ‘God, whatever you have in store for us, let us follow that.’

"Because I’m a believer, Ryan’s a believer and we both believe if we follow our hearts and follow God’s plan then He is going to open up doors for us that have never been opened before."

As fate would have it, Mackenzie went on to say she and Ryan were close to walking away from the franchise anyway.

“We had been having this conversation for a long time but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” she said.

“So, we got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both kind of felt this peace.”

That sure is fortunate for them, huh?!?

Mackenzie admitted in this footage that the MTV paycheck has been her family's "primary source of income," but she's looking to the future.

"I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” she explained.

“I had decided I was going to curate a plan with trainers. I got a team together. So we are finally making that dream a reality and we are so excited.

"It’s a 12-week challenge…it is so streamlined. It focuses on your food and your exercise and really just kind of getting healthy from the inside out.”

For his part, Ryan has shrugged off the firing and told The Sun that he's focused on his new "fabrication shop."

We'll give the final word for now to Mackenzie:

“I feel like fitness really gave me an outlet during COVID and a lot of things you didn’t see on Teen Mom.

"They were not documented and I kind of went through a pretty dark time and fitness kind of gave me an outlet.

"I’m hoping that if you resonate with that, and you can give me 30 minutes of your day, you can be successful as well on your fitness journey.”