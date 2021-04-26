Maci Bookout To Ryan Edwards: Go to Therapy and STFU About My Husband!

At this point, Ryan Edwards really has nothing to lose.

Along with his wife and parents, Ryan has been fired from Teen Mom OG, and there's no longer any reason for him to pretend that he's on halfway decent terms with Maci Bookout.

After all, it was Maci who got Ryan and his family booted from the show, and she seems to have no regrets about that decision.

So when Ryan lashed out at Maci following his dismissal from the show that made him famous, it didn't come as much of a shock.

Much more surprising, however, is that Maci took the bait and talked some trash of her own.

During the first part of TMOG's latest reunion special, Maci's husband, Taylor McKinney, absolutely went off on Ryan.

"I think every week when you watch a new episode, you think Ryan can't possibly be any dumber than he is, and he will prove you wrong the next week," McKinney said at one point.

"I mean that guy can really show you how big a piece of s--t he really is.," Taylor continued.

"Grow up and be a man. Don’t be a coward. Come sit out here and sit on the couch with us.”

Asked if he believes Ryan is sober, Taylor really hauled off:

“No I don’t. This is our opinion. It’s based on when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly keep his eyes open," McKinney said.

"That’s not a place I feel safe to send our son with that guy."

Never one to pass up an opportunity to say something foolish and inflammatory, Ryan gave an interview to UK tabloid The Sun, in which he responded to Taylor's criticism in some very harsh terms.

"I think Taylor is a punk b--ch," he told the outlet.

“People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way," Edwards continued.

"He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

At that point, it was almost impossible for Maci not to respond.

She wrote about the situation on social media, and many fans were stunned by the extremely candid fashion in which Maci talked about her ex.

As you may recall, Maci's 12-year-old son Bentley asked Ryan to go to therapy with him in order to work on their relationship.

Ryan refused, of course, and Maci decided to reference that fact when criticizing Edwards about his latest foolishness.

“If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months; he might actually have a relationship with Bentley,” she wrote.

Standing up for her son and tearing her ex down at the same time? That's why Maci remains a boss.

For her part, Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is also pretending that she's happy abouyt being fired.

“We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” she said.

“We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

We'll see how at peace these two are when it comes time to pay their mortgage!