Maci Bookout Throws Major Shade at Ryan Edwards: Some Parents Actually Care About Their Kids!

We don't claim to know how much longer Maci Bookout is planning to remain on the cast of Teen Mom OG, or for that matter, what path she plans to take with her career once her time on the show is at an end.

However, we do know that she's gained a reputation as one of the most devoted moms in the Teen Mom universe.

And if seems she's figuring out ways to monetize that devotion and use it to build her personal brand -- a move that might help her maintain her standard of living once she parts ways with MTV.

Maci has already launched her "Things That Matter" clothing line, which was designed to appeal to moms who put family life above all else.

And in recent months, she's been offering some solid, non-judgmental advice to her Instagram followers who might be struggling with the demands of parenthood.

No doubt Bookout and her family are used to living under a microscope by now, but they've been under greater scrutiny than ever lately, largely as a result of her repeated conflicts with Ryan Edwards, the father of her 12-year-old son, Bentley.

Maci got Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG last month, and it seems that she has no regrets about her decision.

The move came in response to scenes in which Ryan bullied Bentley and mocked the poor kid behind his back.

The nail in the coffin may have come when Jen and Larry Edwards told Bentley that they would side with Ryan no matter how horrendous his behavior became.

No doubt Maci has been fielding a lot of questions about how to raise a kid in such a contentious environment.

But it seems that instead of answering each DM individually (probably an impossible task) she's decided to offer more general advice on her Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Maci posted this photo of Bentley on the pitcher's mound:

"3 ball teams, 3 ballparks, and 3 kids that love to play ball… People often ask us - How do y'all do it? or What's your secret?" she captioned the photo.

"Truth is this - As parents, we are actively present, we always encourage their passions, and always try our very best to be positive! 4Ps #bepresent #bepassionate #bepositive #beparents."

Now, we're not sure if Maci intended to throw shade at her ex with those comments.

But that's certainly how her remarks were interpreted -- and it seems that she's in no hurry to correct people who jumped to that conclusion.

Right now, the situation between Ryan and Maci could not be much more tense.

And unfortunately, Bentley is caught in the middle of the conflict.

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan told Bentley that Maci was lying to him and manipulating the boy into thinking that he needs therapy.

"I said, 'I don't know what's going on, bud. But I feel like you're getting lied to, buddy. We love you very much. We would love for it to get back to normal," he said, implying, of course, that Maci is the one doing the lying.

"I said, 'This isn't what we want.' And you could just tell it was tearing him up," Ryan continued.

The timing of the episode was perfect for anyone who might have been curious about why Maci decided to have Ryan fired from the show.

Again, Ryan may not have been on Maci's mind when she posted her latest parenting advice.

But we're sure he's the first person she thinks of when she imagines the type of parent she does NOT want to be!