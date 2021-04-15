Maci Bookout: Ryan Edwards is Trash and I'm Just So Sick of All This!

When it comes to her loser baby daddy Ryan Edwards, there's no denying the fact that Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout doesn't mince words. Ever.

And not only does she call the situation as she sees it, she takes action to limit Ryan's damaging influence in the life of their 12-year-old son, Bentley.

First, Maci banned Ryan from spending time with Bentley.

She eventually relented and gave Ryan back his visitation rights, but she hardly backed off her offensive altogether. In fact, she later went nuclear.

Maci got the entire Edwards family fired from Teen Mom OG.

That means the reunion special that begins next week might be the final time we see Ryan and his stable of enablers on camera.

When the episodes air, things might get messy on social media, just like they did at the taping when a bunch of incendiary details leaked out.

Sources say Taylor McKinney and Larry Edwards nearly came to blows during their time on stage, which should make for some of the most intense Teen Mom moments we've seen in quite some time.

(So it's a safe bet that producers will hold off on airing those scenes until the second or third part of the reunion.)

Maci and Ryan's wife Mackenzie Standifer have attacked one another on Twitter before, and we might see more of the same on Tuesday night.

In fact, it seems like the only thing that could prevent Mack from lashing out in defense of her husband is her fear of further reprisal from Maci.

And from the looks of things, Maci is already sharpening her knives in preparation for further conflict.

On her Instagram Story this week, Maci posted a meme that many of her followers have interpreted as a shot fired at Ryan and his troubled wife.

"Outgrow your own bulls--t," Maci's meme read, and well, it's hard not to see that as a direct shot at you know who and you know who's spouse.

In a caption to the post, she offered some elaboration:

"If every. damn. body. doesn't need to see this, then I'll happily soak this one up all on my own!" Maci wrote.

So it's possible that Maci was offering that advice to herself, obviously.

But it's equally likely, if not more so, that the "every. damn. body" she's referring to are the people who have been the biggest thorns in her side in recent years -- namely, Ryan and Mackenzie.

Whatever the case, Teen Mom fans have decided to interpret the post in the most dramatic way possible - as fans are known to do, and Maci knows they are known to do.

So if you wander into a section of Reddit where these types of matters are discussed, you might find the consensus is that Maci has been throwing low-key shade at Ryan.

And that might really be the case.

She has been known to throw some subtle shade in the past, and these days, she has reason to maintain plausible deniability.

After all, Maci has essentially already won, and any trash she talks at this point might be seen as excessive celebration.

As for how things are going on the other side of this beef?

Recently, Mackenzie has been tweeting about how "at peace" she is lately. Whatever that's worth.

She's also been going on at length about how she's been planning to launch a fitness brand, anyway.

Obviously, that's about as close to a white flag of surrender as you're ever gonna get in an online feud.

But hey, she's out there selling this narrative and sticking to it, if nothing else. Mackenzie recently wrote:

“We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace."

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” she added.

“I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers," Ryan's wife told her followers.

"I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality, and I’m so excited.”

They say the best revenge is living well. Although ...

... perhaps in 2021, that should be amended.

"The best revenge is forcing your opponent to post a bunch of BS about their new fitness brand" might be more accurate.