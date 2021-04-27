Lynne Spears Targeted with Smear Campaign by Jamie: I Know What's Best for Britney!

Many are now familiar with Britney Spears' plight. But did you know that she finances her own captivity?

Britney's awful dad extracts money from her accounts to pay himself and his attorneys who face her in court.

Jamie's latest bill for his daughter was so eye-poppingly large that Lynne spoke out against the fee.

Now, Jamie's attorneys are mounting a smear campaign against Lynne in order to discredit her. Charming.

Recently, Lynne Spears raised her objections to the whopping $890,000 in attorney fees that Jamie is seeking.

He wants to pay his attorneys who face off against Britney in court with Britney's money.

Lynne called the nearly $1 million in fees "excessive" and "substantially improper."

So now, Jamie's law firm -- Holland & Knight -- is dragging Lynne's name through the mud in court documents.

People got their hands on the filings this week.

Basically, they're insisting that Jamie is the good parent and that Lynne is something else entirely.

"While the Conservator and his counsel have been very cautious, limited, and thoughtful in dealing with the media," they claimed.

The law firm added: "(a far cry from any 'national media tour')."

"Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter's pain and trauma for personal profit," they alleged.

The attorneys claimed that Lynne did so "by publishing a book about the Conservatee."

That of course is a reference to Lynne's book Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World.

Lynne did address Britney's 2007 meltdown within the book.

"Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently," the filing shaded.

The attorneys wrote: "Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation."

The filing then emphasized: "(which she is not)."

The attorneys then asserted that Lynne is not "acting in the best interests" of Britney.

They insisted that she has "no knowledge" about Britney's fees or finances.

"Lynne Spears' math of dividing the total fees by four (to calculate fees per issue) is ridiculous," attorneys insisted.

Jamie's attorneys insisted that these fees were to defend his reputation.

They said that the money is to see him portrayed as a "loving, caring father who has nothing to hide."

Jamie also wishes for the public to believe that he "has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter."

Lynne's criticism in the first place was that these fees are for services that "serve no benefit" to Britney.

Indeed, it's hard to imagine how Jamie preserving his reputation is in any way in Britney's best interests or her financial responsibility.

She believes that at least $224,000 should be repaid to Britney's estate.

It is already painful enough to imagine Britney's plight as someone forced to pay for her own continued conservatorship.

Jamie pays himself and reimburses himself for office space and attorney fees from Britney's fortune even after squaring off with her in court.

It is so much worse to imagine him using her money to pay for a PR campaign to portray himself as a good person.

Lynne's objections are more than understandable.

It's true that she hasn't been involved in this discussion until recently and that she published a book.

But even if she cannot erase past failings, she can advocate for her daughter in the here and now. Someone has to.