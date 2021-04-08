Lisa Rinna: I'm Fine With Scott Disick Banging My Daughter ... As Long As I Get a Reality Show Out of It!

When we first learned that Scott Disick was hooking up with Amelia Hamlin, we hoped (and assumed) that the relationship would be nothing more than a short-term fling.

Needless to say, that turned out not to be the case.

Yes, despite the fact that Amelia is young enough to be Scott's daughter, it seems their romance has developed into a rather serious relationship.

In fact, according to recent reports, Scott and Amelia are planning to move to Miami together.

Clearly, the situation is progressing rapidly, and many now find themselves wondering how Amelia's parents feel about the situation.

Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

Given that Amelia is only 19 and Scott is a 37-year-old father of three, reports that the Hamlins were concerned about the relationship didn't come as much of a surprise.

At first, Harry and Lisa didn't comment on the situation publicly, and their silence seemed to confirm that they were less than thrilled about their daughter's dating choices.

The situation was reportedly exacerbated by the fact that Amelia had broken up with an age-appropriate boyfriend who her parents quite liked just prior to taking up with Scott.

This week, however, Lisa remarked on her daughter's relationship publicly for the first time.

And to the surprise of many, it seems she's not the least bit critical of it.

On her Instagram page, Lisa shared this photo of Scott and Amelia walking along a beach:

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” she captioned the pic.

Yes, it seems Lisa shares Scott's enthusiasm for the headgear first popularized by LL Cool J and fishermen everywhere.

In case anyone missed her meaning, she shared this side-by-side comparison.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Lisa confirmed that the reality star has come to terms with her daughter's relationship.

“Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship,” the insider said of Lisa and Harry.

Lisa's current feelings about the relationship seem to contrast sharply with her initial response to the news.

“She’s worried,” an insider alleged back in November of 2020.

“She really does like Scott but both her and Harry don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia’s own mental health issues.”

So what changed?

Well, it seems that Lisa has realized that Scott might be good for her career.

“Lisa thinks the timing couldn’t be better for the Hamlins to land their own reality show," says the source.

"She’s been pitching one for years, and now she thinks it’s within her reach."

We guess with Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end, the timing couldn't be better for Scott to launch a new reality TV project.

Of course, if he and Amelia are really moving to Miami together, that might mess things up for Lisa.

Now might be the time for Lisa to offer Scott her approval ... on one exception.