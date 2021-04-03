Linda Torres Dies of COVID; Big Ang Star Was 67

Linda Torres, a close friend of reality star Angela Raiola who often appeared on the VH1 reality series Big Ang, died on Thursday, just nine weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

She was 67 years old.

Torres also made a couple of cameos on another popular reality television program, Mob Wives.

Torres passed away at Staten Island University Hospital, according to multiple celebrity gossip and news media reports.

She died after complications from the aforementioned virus forced her on to a ventilator, Big Ang's sister, Janine Detore, told People Magazine, in an interview earlier this morning.

"Linda was the life of the party - like my sister."

"Very fun to be around, not negative, just wanted to have a fun time," Detore said of her friend, adding:

"I get so sad to know that she's gone now.

"I absolutely love Linda. She's fabulous."

Big Ang was originally a spinoff of Mob Wives and it was anchored by Raiola (aka Big Ang), who died five years ago of throat cancer.

Raiola was only 55 when she tragically passed.

According to TMZ, Torres suffered from underlying medical conditions that made her more at risk for a fatal case of COVID-19.

Along with her age, the cable network personality was battling other serious conditions that left her vulnerable to infection.

According to insiders, she fought a battle with breast cancer and, recently, had surgery to implant a chemo port.

Tragically, the virus that has caused so much heartache over the past year was too much for her to overcome.

Linda's daughters were caring for their mom and took her to the hospital just over two months, thinking this port had become infected.

This was when the COVID diagnosis took place.

"She was placed on a ventilator then they took off the ventilator," Detore told People. "She really was fighting, but I guess she couldn't really battle it. It was too much."

In an 2013 interview with Mikki May of MyEPK about Big Ang and Mob Wives, Torres said:

“Big Ang is one of my best friends for 40 years."

"All the girls that we hang out with, you know, we get together, we have parties, we shoot a lot of Patron, we laugh, we fight, we go out with a lot of young guys, we have a really good time."

She added back at that time, regarding the two shows:

"Mob Wives is a little more serious."

"In the Big Ang show, we’re very down to earth and quiet, and we’re looking for fun and no drama."

"My Big Ang is a no-drama mama, but I’m her little pit bull.”

Detore added that she considered Torres as much a part of her family as any blood relative, writing on Instagram:

"Rest In Peace my friend. you'll be missed. "We love you always. Angela take care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung."

All of us at The Hollywood Gossip send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Linda Torres.

May she and the rest of the celebrities and regular citizens alike who we have lost to Covid-19 rest in eternal peace.