Kylie Jenner Flaunts Kim-Sized Backside In New Pics: I'm the Booty Queen of This Family!

For years now, the Kylie Jenner vs. Kim Kardashian feud has been sparking debate and forcing fans of the Kard clan to choose sides.

You might be saying, Hold on, The Hollywood Gossip! My favorite Kardashian is Kendall or Kourtney or, like, Rob, for some reason!

And to that we say, pipe down, hypothetical reader!

Every member of the family is successful in their own right, but the battle for sibling supremacy has always been a fight to the death between Kiki and Kylizzle.

The other Kards looked at Kim's success and decided they're content to ride her coattails.

But Kylie saw her successful older sister and decided she wants to one day sit atop that same throne.

And so, Kylie embarked on her career by following the blueprint laid out by Kim a decade earlier.

The racy social media pics, the rapper boyfriends, the big-money business ventures, and of course ... the curves.

Obviously, Kim has a lot more going on than just her famous physique.

But anyone looking to emulate Kim's business model might come to the conclusion that the internet-breaking booty is part of the equation.

So it should come as no surprise that Kylie has spent a lot of time drawing attention to her backside, which can only be described as Kim-esque.

Some fans have wondered where it came from.

After all, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe have attributed their curves to their Armenian heritage, whereas Kylie and Kendall's Ancestry results would come 100 percent Western European.

But as Kylie's latest Instagram posts remind us, her weapons race with Kim is growing more intense by the day, and we're clearly on the verge of ass destruction.

Now, it was only a few days ago that Kylie treated her followers to photos in which she and Kim can be seen sunbathing side-by-side in bikinis.

So it's safe to say there's no real beef between these two.

But they're definitely aware that their relationship is viewed by the public as an intense -- albeit friendly -- rivalry.

And neither Kim nor Kylie seems bothered by thie perception.

Of course, when it comes to determining who's taking the lead, the most important not the sisters' measurements but their net worths.

A recent report by Forbes has determined that Kim is finally a billionaire after selling a significant portion of her SKIMS shapewear line to fashion brand Coty.

Despite the fact that Kylie was previously deemed the world's youngest self-made billionaire, Forbes now says that's not the case, putting Kylie's net worth at about $900 million.

So Kim is cruising to victory in this department, right? Well, not quite.

For starters, Kylie is worth much, much more than Kim was at her age.

On top of that, Kylie sold a chunk of her cosmetics brand to Coty last year, so Kim joined the ten-figure club by taking a page from her little sister's playbook.

In other words, Kim might have more in the bank right now, but this contest is still very much up for grabs.

Of course, at the end of the day, both sisters are still insanely wealthy.

Measuring their success by their net worth might even be more tastelessly superficial than comparing their curves.

But then again, you're reading about the Kardashian-Jenner family on a site called The Hollywood Gossip.

Tastelessly superficial is what you came her for, and we hope you found what you were in search of!