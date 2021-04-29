Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Dubbed Instagram's Horniest Couple; Fans Express Concern For Scott Disick

There was a time when we wondered if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were an actual couple, or if they were just hooking up.

These days, however, we definitely have our answer.

Not only are Kourtney and Travis a couple, it seems they're also "America's horniest Instagram couple!"

At least that's the label given to them by The Daily Beast this week, and anyone who's paid a recent visit to Scott or Kourtney's page would find it hard to disagree.

We're not sure if there's an official list, or what sort of couple Barker and Kardashian might have unseated to claim the title of America's Horniest, but there's no denying that these two enjoy packing on the PDA for all the world to see.

For the most part, fans have been supportive of the couple, and why not?

Sure, they might be moving a little fast for some people's taste, but these two are in their forties, and they've been friends for years.

They know what they want, so why not go for it?

But some fans can't get over their disappointment with the fact that it now looks as though Kourtney will never reconcile with Scott Disick.

“So happy for you, but this breaks my heart.. #skourt,” one follower commented on a recent pic of Kourtney and Travis.

“Scott…kourtney is gone gone," another bemoaned.

But just because Kourtney is 100 percent invested in her relationship with Travis, that doesn't mean you'll be hearing wedding bells anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, an insider claimed that while the couple is undeniably serious, they're in no hurry to rush to the next step.

"Kourtney’s more in love than ever and everyone sees it,” the source said.

“She and Travis just vibe. He adores her and waits on her hand and foot.

“He’s such a caring, going out of his way kind of guy and a really good dad,” the insider added.

“He’s great with her kids and she’s great with his. She’s formed a bond over the years with his daughter, but it’s nice because they all knew one another before they dated.”

The source went on to say that while Travis would happily marry Kourtney tomorrow, the mother of three is a bit more hesitant.

“He’d love to get married to her, but that’s not something she’s considering right now,” the source added.

The insider noted that one of Kourtney's reasons for holding off on marriage is her belief that news of a wedding would come as a devastating blow to Scott.

“Those are primary reasons," the source continued.

"Travis gets that though and he’s very respectful and understanding of her situation with Scott."

Of course, Disick is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, and it certainly doesn't look as though he's wasting any nights pining for Kourtney.

But anyone who gets involved with either Scott or Kourtney has to understand that the other party will always be in the picture -- and it seems that both Disick and Kardashian have found partners who are cool with this unorthodox arrangement.