Kourtney Kardashian: I Love Rough Sex! Who's with Me?!?

It's been quite the evolution for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker over the past several weeks, hasn't it?

The stars have gone from friends... to casually dating... to growing more serious about each other... to letting the entire world know how much they love just closing their bedroom door and going to town on each other's writhing bodies.

With serious passion, you guys.

Earlier this week, for example, Barker didn't even try beating around any bushes.

Instead, via a caption on Instagram, he simply told the universe how much he loves being around Kourtney's bush.

"All day I dream about sex w/ you," the musician wrote.

We can't really blame the guy, of course. Everyone out there has seen Kourtney Kardashian, right?!?

Now, meanwhile, Kourtney has taken this vocal support of intercourse with her significant other a step further.

The mother of three just took to her own social media page and asked a telling question:

ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?

Seemingly providing her own response, Kourtney included with this inquiry the photo of some racy underwear that reads "Oui," which is the French word for yes.

There we have it, we suppose, huh?

Kourtney's frank (and HOT!) admission comes just days after Barker wished his occasionally violent lover a very happy birthday.

He did so by first sharing a snapshot of the couple getting to first base/playing some tonsil hockey, dropping both the L Bomb and a curse word in the process.

"I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY," wrote Barker.

Barker had previously said he loves Kardashian, but he grew even more explicit this time around.

Aside from the image above, Barker also shared the following with his fans, making it clear that he has access to both a bed and Kourtney's bare legs.

Sorry, Scott Disick.

But it appears to be true.

“tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” Kourtney captioned another picture online shortly after she turned 42, while also tagging Travis with a black heart in another clip and thanking him for the gift.

“my entire house smells yummy."

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis were spotted on the beach in Orange County this week, rocking bathing suits and touching each other a lot.

They were kissing a lot in front of other beach goers and maybe planning some sort of rough sex for the night ahead.

No judgment at all, of course.

Far from it.

We're just saying what Kourtney and Travis continue to say about each other... over and over and over.

They love to get it on. Hard.