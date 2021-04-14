Kody Brown: You Know What? Polygamy is Actually Awful!

It only took Kody Brown about 30 years.

But, uhhh, better late than never, we suppose?

At least the Sister Wives patriarch has finally arrived at the conclusion that really should have been obvious to him from the outset, and that conclusion is this:

Polygamy is an inherently selfish and sexist concept and any man associated with the practice should be perpetually ashamed.

On the latest episode of this TLC reality show, Kody and Christine took a little drive and went on a little date, with the latter complaining at times about her lack of a voice in their relationship.

Instead of growing bitter and/or defensive, however, Kody actually agreed with where Christine was coming from.

Which is almost worse.

“It seems more and more, that plural marriage is a challenge that she doesn’t enjoy. And, I’ll be frank, plural marriage is not a challenge that I enjoy,” the fatherr of 18 said in a confessional, adding:

“Instead of rejecting Christine’s complaints about plural marriage, I’ve opened myself up to them so I that I can validate where’s she’s at, and have a deeper understanding.

"And it’s very much unraveled plural marriage for me, and it’s made me a little bit cynical.”

Gee, ya think, Kody?!?

By definition, a plural marriage means that all the women involved cater to the husband. He decides with whom to spend time, he decides with whom he'll sleep and he decides... well... everything.

It's not exactly surprising that all the Sister Wives seem miserable.

It's only surprising (and irritating AF) that it took Kody this long to realize why.

“There’s this belief in our religion of, this sort of thought process of, ‘Endure to the end,’” he added on air Sunday night.

“I’m looking back at nearly 30 years of plural marriage, or marriage in general, of our family, and it has been sort of an ‘Endure to the end’ experience.

"Looking forward to your death so you can meet the Almighty and say ‘See how I endured all the personalities here!’”

What a sweetheart, huh?

Kody has made similar comments about polygamy in the past.

"I've thought about this a lot lately," he said on the season premiere, "because I've told friends recently that I didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore."

And why not?

"I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationship.

"I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you're pining constantly for me to give you some."

Yes, Kody. Yes, yes, yes, yes. ALL the yes, you self-centered moron.

Kody later told the camera more about all his suddenly-opened-eyes, saying on the installment:

"We came into this by way of commandment, we felt like we were supposed to live it and we had an ideal that it was a better way, and I've come to a stark reality of the struggle that it is."

If only Kody has come to this totally obvious reality many years ago, he could have saved his spouses a great deal of unhappiness.

Instead, he's just going around now and calling them lazy.

In our opinion, he's a very bad person.