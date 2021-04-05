Kim Kardashian: Desperate to Save Marriage? Luring Kanye Back With Bikini Pics?

Kim Kardashian is a free woman once again.

As you've probably heard by now, Kim has filed for divorce from Kanye West following a marriage that can best be described as a six-year rough patch.

Kim is a mother of four and a career woman, of course, so it's not like she can take advantage of her newfound freedom by jetting off to Tahiti for a year.

But in other ways, Kim is enjoying a liberty she hasn't experienced since the birth of her first child,

And while she might not be getting her groove back on an island getaway anytime soon, her latest pics are giving off major tropical vibes.

That's because after years of running all of her wardrobe choices by her husband, Mrs. Kardashian-West can once again dress however the hell she wants!

Yes, now that she no longer has her hyper-territorial husband watching her every move Kim can go outside naked again.

And the fact that this is all happening just as the weather is warming up is the surest sign yet that 2021 will be a vast improvement over 2020.

Vaccines are great and all, but it's Kim Kardashian bikini selfies that make the world go round.

From the looks of Kim's page lately, she's not the least bit bothered by the dissolution of her marriage.

"Sometimes you need a good long walk by yourself," Kim recently wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Life’s a beach!" reads another recent caption.

Needless to say, it seems like she's in a very good place these days.

But one insider says Kim is putting up a facade.

In fact, this person claims that Kim only filed for divorce because she hoped that by doing so, she would prompt Kanye to return home and try and rescue the marriage.

"Kim loves Kanye and her plan to turn things around by filing for divorce has backfired," this source tells UK tabloid The Sun.

"She had visions of the news breaking and Kanye would in turn have a reality check, yet instead he basically rolled his eyes," the insider adds.

"Filing for divorce was incredibly difficult for Kim. She felt this huge gesture and move on her part would make Kanye turn his life around, but unfortunately, it hasn't."

The insider goes on to claim that Kanye appears to have no interest in saving the marriage, but he's also not planning on making the divorce easy on Kim.

"So now Kim and Kanye are in a standoff over the next move. Those closest to them say neither of them is willing to give an inch," says the source.

"Kanye wants to live his life on his terms and at this point is ok with whatever happens now. He will not bend to Kim's wishes, he just isn't willing.

"Kanye seems to have had very little reaction to Kim filing for divorce. In fact, he's just focusing on work and his new music," the insider adds.

Kris Jenner is reportedly also involved in Kim's efforts to save her marriage, but it seems these attempts are merely making the situation more stressful.

"Kris's push to help fix the marriage also had no bearing on Kanye and in fact possibly made things worse," the insider adds.

"The stress has been unbelievably difficult and it's even been hard for her to eat. As always Kim looks amazing and has been posting many beautiful shots on social media to get his attention but it's had no effect," the source continues.

"Every day she's waited for a sign, something that would mean 'I'm sorry' or 'I'm willing to change.'

"Instead, Kim's finally beginning to feel it doesn't matter what she says, or how beautiful she is, or what an incredible mother she is, Kanye isn't willing to change and her plan has definitely failed."

Yes, it sounds like Kim's situation has not as happy as her Instagram page would indicate.

That's a shame, of course, but it seems like she's taking a "fake it till you make it" approach to happiness.

And we're hoping it'll work out for her soon.