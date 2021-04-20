Kim Kardashian: CEOs, Royals Lining Up to Bed the Billionaire Bachelorette!

Once her divorce from Kanye West is finalized, Kim Kardashian will gain a prestigious new title:

The 40-year-old mother of four will officially become the world's first single billionaire MILF.

We know -- it's hard to believe that no young-ish single mom has ever been a member of the ten-digit club, but as far as we know, Kim is the first.

(Kylie Jenner's billionaire status has been revoked by Forbes, and at 23, she doesn't meet the textbook definition of a MILF, even if she is a mom that many would like to eff.)

So whenever Kim chooses to re-enter the dating pool, she'll not only be the world's most eligible bachelorette, she'll be a kind of hot property that we've literally never seen before.

The mother of four, reality star (for now), entrepreneur, influencer, and aspiring lawyer already has quite a lot on her plate, so it's anyone's guess when Kim will feel that she'd like to start dating again.

But when she does, the world's most over-achieving bachelors will be lining up for a chance with the former Mrs. West.

And according to a new report from the New York Post, some high-profile elites have already started expressing their interest:

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” a source told the outlet.

“People are also trying to reach out to her via DM," the insider added.

“She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind."

A different source told the Post that while career success is certainly important to Kim, it's not her highest priority when seeking a mate:

"The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking,” the tipster said.

“Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids," the insider added.

“She certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be with her for the spotlight,” the source said, adding that while Kim may have sought the spotlight earlier in life, these days, she's looking for “someone who values privacy.”

First and foremost, of course, Kim wants someone loyal, who will fully devote himself to the happiness of her and her four children.

The source says that Kim “needs to be with somebody that she would look for as her best friend,” adding, “She’s just not there yet with anybody.”

While formal dating might be a long way off, Kim certainly isn't moping around the house, struggling to get over her ex.

Over the weekend, she traveled to Miami where she hit some of the city's hottest night spots in the company of her full entourage.

“Miami the other night was a lot of fun,” a source said.

“It felt great to be out and there were certainly people trying to shoot their shot that night, but she wasn’t paying it any mind and just loved having a fun night out with old friends.”

We get the feeling a lot of people will be shooting their shot with Kim in the months to come.