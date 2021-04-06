Khloe Kardashian Fights to Remove Unflattering Bikini Pic From the Internet

The women of the Kardashian family have been in the public eye for well over a decade now.

And for much of that time, they've been among the most widely photographed and obsessed-over people on the planet.

And so, Kim and company have grown accustomed to intense scrutiny and harsh criticism.

But just like any other human beings they have their limits ... and it seems Khloe reached one of hers this week.

In recent months, Khloe's appearance has been the subject of a great deal of speculation.

Some say Khloe is addicted to plastic surgery.

Others insist she's merely been using increasingly sophisticated methods to re-touch her photos.

Whatever the case, the photos that appear on Khloe's Instagram page these days look quite different from the ones that she posted just two to three years ago.

And now, we're getting a clearer idea of how much tinkering takes place between the time when the pic is snapped and when it's posted on social media.

The photo below has been making the rounds on Reddit this week -- and Khloe is not happy about it.

And while it doesn't look like any version of Khloe we've seen in recent years, it seems that the photo was snapped during her time at Kris Jenner's La Quinta estate this past weekend.

As you can see, Khloe seems to have been taken somewhat by surprise, but she had time to smile and strike a semi-pose.

An assistant for the mother of one then posted the pic without express permission, and it seems Khloe was not happy about it.

Now, she's got her PR team working overtime to remove any trace of the photo from the internet.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," a rep for Khloe tells Page Six.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

A different source tells the outlet that the photo has been retouched somewhat, but it went out into the world without meeting Khloe's exact specifications.

Of course, now the word is out that Khloe wants the pic scrubbed from social media, which seems to have encouraged people to share it.

We think Khloe looks great in the pic -- but hey, we've all had the experience of seeing a photo of ourselves that we dislike making the rounds on social media.

So while we sympathize with her plight, we'd recommend to Khloe that the best course of action now would be to simply let this one go.

Khloe Kardashian bikini photos have earned widespread acclaim in the past, and we're sure they'll do so once again.

If Khloe wants this particular image to go away, the best thing she can do is simply refuse to acknowledge it in any way.

People on the internet might be more cruel than they are in real life, but the bright side is, they also have the attention span of bored gnats.