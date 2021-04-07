Khloe Kardashian "Ballistic" in Desperate Attempt to Hide Leaked Bikini Pic

The internet is forever ... but not if Khloe Kardashian has anything to say about it.

A very normal, even flattering pic of the mother of one is vanishing from site after site.

Why? Because the unedited bikini photo of Khloe was posted accidentally.

Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, spoke to Page Six on the topic.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering," she stated.

"And," the statement continued, "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

“Khloe looks beautiful," Tracy acknowledged.

"But," the statement noted, "it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

That seems to be a misprint, as linguistically, the "not" between "to" and "want" gives the sentence the opposite of its intended meaning.

Life & Style spoke to an inside source about how Khloe responded to the leak ... and unlike Khloe, it wasn't pretty.

According to the insider, Khloe “went ballistic” following the accidental photo leak.

“She hated it and demanded her team take it down," the source shared.

It sounds like the normal, beautiful photo of Khloe's human body being released was a nightmare.

The insider explained that the pic isn't something that "she would have posted without some serious altering."

Unfortunately, the frantic efforts to expunge the image from the web are both futile ... and totally blowing up in her face.

“Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is," the insider observed.

The source explained that Khloe is determined "to convey an image that really isn’t her."

In this way, she is her own worst enemy.

“Fans love the real Khloe; the way she really looks," the insider affirmed.

"It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself," the source noted.

The insider expressed: "It’s disappointing.”

And, obviously, the race to purge the pic "has created the opposit effect that Khloe wanted," the source noted.

"She put a spotlight on it," the insider explained.

"And now," the source added, "more people have seen that pic than probably would have if she had just left it alone.”

That is likely true.

A forbidden piece of media that someone is trying to erase, unless it's illegal of course, is always tempting.

This has led to a very interesting conspiracy theory: is this all an elaborate marketing scheme?

Think about it: Khloe looks great in the photo.

She looks like her real self, something that fans have wanted to see from her for a while.

And as sad as Khloe's attempts to get the pic erased have been, it has elicited an outpouring of sympathy and support.

Commenter after commenter is showering Khloe with affection, reminding her that she is gorgeous and loved.

It has been very clear for a long time that she needs that, and that it doesn't sink in even when she gets it.

What if all of this was a scheme to draw the focus from Khloe's ever-changing face and shower her with a chorus of love and support.

Khloe isn't necessarily a Bond villain type of schemer. Or if she, she's good at hiding it.

But she knows some masterful manipulators.

One is Kim Kardashian. The other, of course, is their mother, Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner has used her special brand of evil genius, not to blow up volcanoes to manipulate the value of the Euro or whatever, but for her family.

There was more than Kim's booty behind the family's rise from super-wealth to being worth billions.

It is easy to believe that the family might cook up an elaborate scheme to shower Khloe with affection and praise through a "leaked" pic.

That said ... this conspiracy theory could be nothing more than wishful thinking.

Some fans worry that Khloe's self-image truly is as broken as it appears.

For years, she was the butt of every joke about the Kardashians thanks to unkind comparisons to Kim and Kourtney.

Khloe's story arc led her to get a "revenge body" (and a book by the same name) to shut down her haters once and for all.

That was great -- not that she felt that she had to, but that she got the body that she wanted.

Except recently, fans have feared that Khloe isn't satisfied, and maybe never was or will be.

Khloe's facial transformations have been alarming.

Fans aren't accusing her of any (recent) actual modifications to her face.

But she has simply posted hugely distorted images of her face, editing beyond recognition.

What's more is that any time that fans bring it up, no matter the tone or context, Khloe flips out.

She sees it as "hate," and has clapped back on social media and on reality TV.

Ma'am, the world isn't criticizing your actual face, but how heavily filtered all of the photos of it seem to be.

It's not like Khloe has been fooling anyone.

Fans see her in interviews and on TV, where the makeup and lighting is ideal but she's not under a filter.

She looks beautiful in those moments ... which makes the insistence upon filtering her pics within an inch of their lives so worrisome.

Khloe has posted many, many bikini photos ... but this pic helps fans understand that Khloe's body does not currently quite look like that.

That's okay! Khloe continues to be a very fit and beautiful woman (though it would be perfectly okay if she did not).

Fans expressing concern about Khloe's war with her own looks is not "hate." It is genuinely the opposite.