Holly Madison Still Talking About Sex With Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson Reacts in Hilarious Fashion

by at .  Updated at .

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson has found a lot of forgiveness for people she never thought she'd let go.

As you may know, it has been more than two years since her divorce. She has had time to process.

Kendra has also clearly done a lot of growing, on a personal level.

So when Holly Madison tried to reignite their age-old feud, Kendra had a stunning response.

Kendra Wilkinson, Happy Selfie

"I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything," a Holly Madison quote begins.

"But," the quote continues, "nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

When E! News shared this quote on Instagram, Kendra Wilkinson could not resist replying.

Holly Madison quote on enews IG

Kendry left a very public comment from her own Instagram account.

"Dude ... it's 2021," she pointed out.

In other words, it's been way too many years to get into this again.

Kendra Wilkinson reply to Holly Madison quote on enews IG

Naturally, there were literally hundreds of replies (and yes, I went through all of them).

Kendra acknowledged that she's commenting now and has feuded with Holly in the past, but ...

"But times have changed," Kendra wrote. 

Kendra Wilkinson IG - times have changed; I forgive and have kids

"I forgive," Kendra noted.

"And have kids to love and focus on," she expressed.

Kendra is a mother of two who loves her children very much.

Kendra Wilkinson IG - how am I hating? I'm all love now, baby

"How am I hating?" Kendra asked in response to another comment.

"She's [the] one out there," she noted.

Kendra affirmed: "I'm all love now, baby."

Kendra Wilkinson in 2018

"If you believe this will help more women," Kendra wrote elsewhere, "then I will try to understand."

"I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side," she expressed.

Kendra then wrote: "I wish her the best in life and [that] this helps heal her."

Kendra Wilkinson in 2020

So, to clarify, Holly was simply speaking on a podcast this week.

She was explaining how, in order to move into the Playboy Mansion, she had first had to sleep with Hugh Hefner.

Her quote was also clearly taking a shot at what Kendra said long, long ago.

Kendra Wilkinson, Steamy Mirror Selfie

In 2014 -- which I am sorry to say was seven entire years ago -- Kendra told a very different story.

"I moved in [to the mansion], and weeks went by, and I didn't know 'sex' was involved," she claimed at the time.

Kendra said that this was "because I knew nothing about Playboy -- I had just graduated high school."

Kendra Wilkinson Brunette Pic

While that last line makes many of us understandably sick to our stomachs ... there's more to this.

Kendra and Holly had very different takeaways from their time at that infamous mansion.

Holly did not come away a happy camper.

Kendra Wilkinson with Coffee

But at least in public statements, Kendra had a positive spin on her history.

In response, Holly and Kendra feuded for years.

This is just another area where they clashed ... leaving some fans to wonder how differently they may have been treated.

Kendra Wilkinson, Reflective Sunglasses

But Kendra's current attitude, as displayed in these comments, are not what fans expected.

She has often been seen as having a short fuse.

It is inspiring to see Kendra's personal growth.

Kendra Wilkinson is Happy

Congratulations to Kendra for outgrowing a feud -- one that she even might have further monetized.

Kendra had a lot of factors in her background, from her family to becoming part of a harem at a young age, that might have set her up for failure.

She is doing so well. Good for her.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kendra Wilkinson Biography

The Girls Next Door
Kendra Wilkinson was a star on The Girls Next Door. But she left that show, along with Hugh Hefner, in 2008. From there, Kendra met and... More »
Born
Birthplace
San Diego, California
Full Name
Kendra Leigh Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Photos

Kendra Wilkinson in 2020
Jessica Hall with Kendra Wilkinson, Selfie
Kendra Wilkinson to Close 2018
Kendra Wilkinson and Kids With Santa
Kendra Wilkinson and Kids Before Christmas, 2018
Patti Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Videos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett: It's Over!
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett: It's Over!
Kendra On Top Sneak Peek: Kendra Wilkinson Betrayed by Her Mother!
Kendra On Top Sneak Peek: Kendra Wilkinson Betrayed by Her Mother!
Kendra Wilkinson Talks Sex: I'm One Horny-Ass Motherf--ker!
Kendra Wilkinson Talks Sex: I'm One Horny-Ass Motherf--ker!