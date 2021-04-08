Holly Madison Still Talking About Sex With Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson Reacts in Hilarious Fashion

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson has found a lot of forgiveness for people she never thought she'd let go.

As you may know, it has been more than two years since her divorce. She has had time to process.

Kendra has also clearly done a lot of growing, on a personal level.

So when Holly Madison tried to reignite their age-old feud, Kendra had a stunning response.

"I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything," a Holly Madison quote begins.

"But," the quote continues, "nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

When E! News shared this quote on Instagram, Kendra Wilkinson could not resist replying.

Kendry left a very public comment from her own Instagram account.

"Dude ... it's 2021," she pointed out.

In other words, it's been way too many years to get into this again.

Naturally, there were literally hundreds of replies (and yes, I went through all of them).

Kendra acknowledged that she's commenting now and has feuded with Holly in the past, but ...

"But times have changed," Kendra wrote.

"I forgive," Kendra noted.

"And have kids to love and focus on," she expressed.

Kendra is a mother of two who loves her children very much.

"How am I hating?" Kendra asked in response to another comment.

"She's [the] one out there," she noted.

Kendra affirmed: "I'm all love now, baby."

"If you believe this will help more women," Kendra wrote elsewhere, "then I will try to understand."

"I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side," she expressed.

Kendra then wrote: "I wish her the best in life and [that] this helps heal her."

So, to clarify, Holly was simply speaking on a podcast this week.

She was explaining how, in order to move into the Playboy Mansion, she had first had to sleep with Hugh Hefner.

Her quote was also clearly taking a shot at what Kendra said long, long ago.

In 2014 -- which I am sorry to say was seven entire years ago -- Kendra told a very different story.

"I moved in [to the mansion], and weeks went by, and I didn't know 'sex' was involved," she claimed at the time.

Kendra said that this was "because I knew nothing about Playboy -- I had just graduated high school."

While that last line makes many of us understandably sick to our stomachs ... there's more to this.

Kendra and Holly had very different takeaways from their time at that infamous mansion.

Holly did not come away a happy camper.

But at least in public statements, Kendra had a positive spin on her history.

In response, Holly and Kendra feuded for years.

This is just another area where they clashed ... leaving some fans to wonder how differently they may have been treated.

But Kendra's current attitude, as displayed in these comments, are not what fans expected.

She has often been seen as having a short fuse.

It is inspiring to see Kendra's personal growth.

Congratulations to Kendra for outgrowing a feud -- one that she even might have further monetized.

Kendra had a lot of factors in her background, from her family to becoming part of a harem at a young age, that might have set her up for failure.

She is doing so well. Good for her.