Katie Thurston Finishes The Bachelorette: Is She Engaged!?

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has returned to Instagram and made one thing abundantly clear:

She really hates this whole coronavirus business and she wants to see it wiped away forever.

Following the filming of her Bachelorette season, however, Katie is now causing folks to ask and wonder:

Has she found someone to love and commit to forever... and ever?

On Wednesday evening, Thurston posted a message on social media for the first time since mid-March.

The posting was a video of Katie getting ready in the morning, emphasizing to followers that she's back home after shooting The Bachelorette ...

... and is now focused on doing her part to basically save humanity.

“Can’t start a healthy relationship without being healthy.❤️,” she wrote via Instagram, adding of what she just accomplished:

“Got my vaccine today! #covidvacccine.”

This is great news, of course.

The more Americans who get vaccinated, the sooner the country can open completely up and lives can return to at least some semblance of normalcy.

But Thurston likely knew what she was doing with the first part of that caption as well.

Did she just hint that she's in a healthy relationship?

That she's found a soulmate through her journey in front of ABC cameras and may even be engaged?!?

Possibly.

The 30-year old was named the new Bachelorette in March after competing on season 25 of The Bachelor.

She had been absent from alll forms social media over the last two months while searching for love on location in New Mexico, where she was secluded along with her many suitors.

Her Instagram video on Wednesday didn't touch very much on her time on set.

Instead, it served to motivate viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid the ongoing pandemic, helping to end the worldwide virus’ spread in the process.

“Oh, good morning. Did I sleep on my couch? Yes. But is today a great day for a vaccine? Absolutely,” Thurston says in the footage. “Am I going to shower first? No, it’s early. Who showers before 10?”

Katie went on to note she hates getting shots.

But...

“I do it for my mom, who is an essential worker. Or my sister, who is pregnant. Or my nieces and nephews, who are still in school,” Thurston elaboratedd as she left her apartment and drove to a vaccination site."

“I do it for my grandparents."

"My friends. My community."

"For you.”

To reiterate: Well done, Katie!

Way to set a tremendous example!

But we understand that most celebrity gossip readers come to this website for news on a Bachelorette's potential engagement; not her stance on the vaccination process.

All we can really say at the moment, though, is that Thurston is NOT wearing a diamond ring in this video.

This, of course, means very little because we're certain she's contractually obligated to keep all The Bachelorette spoilers a secret until after her finale airs.

“I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are,” the Washington native says in a voiceover.

As part of the first trailer for her upcoming season, she also adds in the video below:

“My person’s still out there.”

Helping her find this person over the summer will fall not to Chris Harrison, but instead Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

They'll be stepping in as hosts for Thurston's run as The Bachelorette.

Known for her outspoken nature prior to getting sent home by Matt James on The Bachelor, it doesn't sound like Thurston will be taking any crap from anyone when it's her turn to shine.

And we are here for it.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

This insider added that filming “went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.”