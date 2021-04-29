Kate Middleton and Prince William Look Happier Than Ever in 10th Anniversary Photos

And they said it would never last!

Okay, fine.

No one really said that.

It's exceptionally rare for Royal Marriages not to work out.

But that doesn't mean we shouldn't celebrate when one of these relationships reaches an emotional and romantic climax, which is why Kate Middleton and Prince William just shared two brand new photos with the world.

They were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd.

And they're in honor of a legitimate milestone:

The couple's 10-year wedding anniversary!

In the first snapshot posted above, a radiant Kate is cuddling up to her husband, leaning her head on his shoulder as the balding prince flashes a giant grin at the camera.

The intimate photo is quite reminiscent of the pair's 2010 engagement portrait.

In the second image, Middleton and her man are holding hands as the latter gazes at the former, who looks simply gorgeous in a blue wrap dress.

The famous couple walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in an extremely widely-watched ceremony on April 29, 2011.

Since then, they have welcomed three kids:

Prince George, 7. Princess Charlotte, who turns 6 on Sunday. Prince Louis, who just turned 3 last week.

“10 years 👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️,” a post on the Kensington Royal Instagram account read on Wednesday, April 28, one day before the pair’s major relationship milestone.

Earlier this year, William and Kate returned to the venue where they exchanged vows, but for a very differrent reason.

It has been transformed into a vaccination site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As for where things stand between the spouses?

They overcame a number of William cheating rumors back in the day and appear to have now come out even happier on the other side... if anonymous sources are to be believed.

“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” an insider explained to Us Weekly June 2019.

“They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

These days, of course, there's very little chatter about Kate and William themselves.

Instead, most Royal Family talk centers on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their split from this polarizing clan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California in March 2020, now live in America permanently and opened WAY up to Oprah Winfrey in March.

Among the many bombshells dropped during this sit-down?

Harry said he isn't very close to William and hasn't spoken to his sibling much since deciding to officially shirk his Royal Responsibilities.

That alleged feud is nothing, however, compared to the supposed bad blood that has existed for years between Middleton and Markle.

Looking ahead, meanwhile, Middleton may yet get pregnant again.

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” anotherr Us Weekly source claimed earlier this year.

“She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit but … she feels ready to start trying again.”

How exciting! If true!