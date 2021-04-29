Kanye West: Why Is He Still Wearing His Wedding Ring Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian?

To put it very mildly, Kanye West is an emotional guy.

In fact, it appears that the Kim Kardashian's decision to file for divorce from Kanye was prompted at least in part by the rapper's frequent emotional outbursts and social media meltdowns.

But these days, we're seeing a side of Kanye's emotional life that we've never seen before.

Kanye West Gets Silly

For one thing, he's currently expressing himself in a very subtle way, and that's something we're simply not used to.

On top of that, Kanye's latest public display of emotion has nothing to do with his ego, and it appears to have everything to do with his desire to save his crumbling marriage.

Earlier this week, West made an unexpected appearance at the home of producer DJ Khaled, and the moment made for a memorable Instagram post:

Kanye Wears His Wedding Ring

“TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY!” Khaled wrote.

“I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING! HE HAD @chefmelissazuniga make him SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON.”

We're not sure why Kanye would choose to pair eggs with vegan bacon, but that's not the strangest thing about this post.

West's jubilant expression in the pic is apparently a reaction to the music on Khaled's upcoming album.

Kimye Throwback Photo

"You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT!" Khaled wrote.

Speaking of hands, fans were quick to zero in on Kanye's, and they were shocked to see that it looks as though he's still wearing his wedding ring.

West was last spotted with the ring on his finger in February of this year.

Yesus and Kim

Since then, however, major developments have taken place, such as Kim taking steps to legally end the marriage.

And despite earlier reports that Kim and Kanye were going their separate ways on good terms with one another, it now looks as though a contentious divorce is in the making.

Specifically, insiders say Kanye is incensed that the media is giving people the impression that the divorce was Kim's idea.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Good Ole Days

So it's more than a little surprising to see Kanye wearing a symbol of his union with Kim.

We suppose it's possible that Kanye replaced the wedding band with a different ring, but putting it on the same finger would also be a bizarre move.

Despite the photo, there's no real reason to believe that Kim and Kanye are trying to make their relationship work.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Outside

Insiders say they're both happier on their own than they were during the contentious final days of their marriage, and while the decision to split was not an easy one, it does not look as though either party regrets it.

So Kanye is still rocking a ring even though it seems he has no intention of trying to save his marriage.

It's a strange move, to be sure, but it's not all that shocking when you consider that it wouldn't even crack the top 100 on a list of weird things Kanye has done in the past year.

