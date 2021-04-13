Kanye West Responds to Divorce Filing, Asks for Joint Custody

Kanye West finally has something to say.

In a legal manner of speaking, that is.

The rapper, who has not yet said a word in public about his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian, filed a response to his estranged wife's divorce filing on Friday, April 9.

According to these court documents, the 43-year-old musician is seeking joint legal and physical custody of he and Kim's four kids:

North, 7

Saint, 5

Chicago, 3

Psalm, 23 months

Kardashian previiously asked the judge for the same arrangement in her February 19 filing.

Both West and Kardashian, meanwhile, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for the break-up and did not list a date of separation.

Neither side is asking for spousal support, which makes sense when you consider the enormous wealth possesses by each superstar here.

Heck, Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire.

For the record, too, we should mention that joint custody does NOT mean that Kim and Kanye will spend the same amount of time with their kids.

It simply means that, if agreed upon, Kanye will be entitled to at least some days/weekends/weeks/whatever as the primary caretaker; it's still expected that Kim will have the children almost all the time.

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and then got married on May 24, 2014.

Kim filed for divorce in February after several weeks of speculation from all corners of the Internet about her marital status.

The relationship allegedly started to deteriorate after West announced a run for President last year... ranted and raved on the campaign trail... revealed a number of family secrets in the process... and failed to heed his wife's advice to basically shut the f--k up.

Last July, Kardashian even issued a statement about Kanye's mental health in response to his constant ramblings.

The famous couple reportedly got into a huge argument in December, officially hammering one final nail in their romantic coffin.

Ever since, Kanye has been living at his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim remains in Los Angeles with the rest of her immediate family.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," one insider told People Magazine in January, adding:

"They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy. He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."

Kim hasn't said nearly anything about this split, either.

It's expected to be a major storyline on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, however.

Kris Jenner, though, told Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter is “focused” on her passions amid the divorce.

“Kim’s good, she’s good. She’s really, really busy working on all the different projects that she’s doing,” she said on air on March 25.

“I don’t know how she does it with all those grandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid.”