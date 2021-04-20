Kanye West: Kim Kardashian LIES! The Divorce Was MY Idea!

Well, by now, you've almost certainly heard the news:

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, thus bringing about a formal end to one of the most high-profile and bonkers celebrity relationships in recent history.

The news is sad, of course, but on the bright side, the months to come might yield some of the craziest Kimye drama to date!

Yes, even though the couple has already agreed to a custody deal and an equitable way to divide their billions in assets, this divorce almost certainly won't go smoothly.

Come to think of it, has anything involving Kanye ever gone smoothly?

Like Kim, Kanye needs media attention the way we mere mortals need oxygen.

And while there may have been a time, early in his career, when Kanye subscribed to the belief that there's no such thing as bad press, these days, he seeks to control the narrative as much as possible, and he's been known to fly off the handle in response to negative press coverage.

So you may want to brace yourself for another Yeezy Twitter tirade, because insiders say West is absolutely irate over the way his divorce is being portrayed in the media.

Sources tell Page Six that Kanye is “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” said the source, who noted that West has been frustrated by the Kardashian family’s “huge spin machine.”

Yes, even though Kim was the one to file in court, Kanye says the divorce was his idea, and he pulled the plug on the marriage long before his ex made it official,

“Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” one insider claims.

“She pulled out all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

The source goes on to allege that Kanye let Kim “file first in order to give her dignity.”

Not only does Team Kanye claim the divorce was his idea, they also insist that he ghosted Kim in particularly brutal fashion.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'” the source says.

The insider claims the biggest issue in the Kimye marriage was not Kim herself, but unwelcome interference from her ultra-close family.

According to the source, by the time he skipped town and relocated to Wyoming, Kanye had “been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while."

Perhaps not surprisingly, the informant says that Kanye was particularly fed up with "her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes.”

Leaving the state and changing your number so that the mother of your four children has no way to contact you is not the sort of thing most people would brag about.

But Kanye's lack of control over his own ego is well-documented.

And it seems that in this case, it drove Yeezus to portray himself as a raging douche bag, rather than allow himself to continue being depicted as the victim.