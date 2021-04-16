Kailyn Lowry: Caught STALKING Briana DeJesus?

If you use social media with any regularity, you've probably engaged in some light "creeping" from time to time.

You may not have even realized you were doing it.

Maybe it started innocently enough by clicking on the profile of a friend or co-worker, and the next thing you knew, you were navigating through their vacation pics from 2012, trying desperately not to accidentally "like" anything, thus blowing your cover.

There's nothing wrong with this practice, per se, so long as the person you're mildly cyber-stalking is a friend of some sort.

But as Kailyn Lowry is being reminded this week, the situation is very different when the stalk-ee is a rival.

As you may recall, Lowry's feud with Briana DeJesus was once a source of non-stop drama.

Shortly after she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, Briana began dating Javi Marroquin, Kail's ex-husband.

Understandably, Kail was less than thrilled with this development, and the two women have been at odds ever since.

In recent years, however, the tension between the co-stars seems to have cooled.

In fact, it appears that these days, they've decided that the best course of action is for them to simply steer clear of one another.

Now, however, it seems that Kail has strayed from that arrangement by doing some serious creeping on Bri's Instagram page.

Users recently noticed that the Coffee Convos Instagram page liked a photo of Bri's daughters that was posted back on March 14.

As you probably know, Coffee Convos is the podcast that Kail co-hosts with Lindsey Chrisley.

Since the podcast seems to be mostly Kail's baby, it's assumed that she's the one who runs the Instagram page.

And apparently, she accidentally clicked "like" while logged in to her work account. Whoops.

Now, in a sort of social media waking nightmare, Kail is being called out for her creepy conduct in the brutal fashion that's unique to semi-anonymous Instagram users.

As UK tabloid The Sun points out, one commenter called Kail “a big messy b--ch.”

Others said the situation gave them “secondhand embarrassment” and they blasted Kail as “pathetic!”

Pretty harsh, but then, that's usually how things go when a celeb commits a social media faux pas.

But amid all the trash talk and secondhand cringe, at least one fan offered Kail some valuable advice.

“If that happened to me, I'd just follow," this good samaritan wrote.

"It's easier to claim growth & maturity if you like & follow," the commenter added.

“She doesn't follow so now we all know she was creeping lol unless it popped up on her explore page.”

There's no denying it -- that's pretty good advice, and it's something to keep in mind if you should accidentally out yourself as an Instagram creeper.

Unfortunately, that pro tip came a little too late for Kail.

Thus far, Briana has taken mercy on her rival and has not called her out for this embarrassing mishap -- but you can be sure she's filing this information in case she needs to roast Kail at a later date.