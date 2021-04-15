Kailyn Lowry Calls Chris Lopez a "Sperm Donor" for Ghosting His Kids

At this point, Kailyn Lowry's on-again, off-again status with Chris Lopez is a nightmare for her fans.

They want to support her, but they cannot understand her choices.

Kail is trying to explain why she keeps giving new chances to a man who keeps squandering them.

But at the same time, she says that Chris is more like a "sperm donor" than an actual father.

Kailyn Lowry chatted with her friend, Toni, on her Baby mamas No Drama podcast.

Together, the pair of mothers commiserated over the epic highs and lows of single parenting.

And there's more to their day-to-day struggles than just doing parenting things on their own.

Toni discussed her son, Brandon, and how Brandon's father does not seem interested in being a dad.

Kailyn remarked: "I don't know what I would say to Brandon if he ever wanted to go meet his dad."

"I don't even want to call him a dad," Kail then added.

Toni then jumped in: "No, we call him the sperm donor."

"Yes," Kailyn agreed.

"That's what I call mine, too," she shared.

Kailyn is of course referring to two-time baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

He is the most recent man to have kids with her and the only one to have two Kailyn babies to his name.

He also seems to be, well, the worst of the lot.

Kailyn and Chris were first publicly known to be dating in 2017.

It was not long after that when Kail learned that she was pregnant.

Her baby was born in 2018 ... but it was weeks before he had a name.

The reason for the delay was that, apparently, Chris couldn't be bothered to participate.

Many parents have strong opinions about what names their children should have.

Eventually, Kailyn had to give up and give her son a (genuinely good) name, Lux.

Kailyn and Chris did not break up permanently, unfortunately.

Over the next two years, they had an extremely toxic co-parenting relationship.

All the while, they also had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.

This was even more disastrous than it sounded.

Some of their fights allegedly became physical, raising cries of alarm from fans.

These fans were then horrified when, in early 2020, Kailyn announced that she was once again pregnant.

Creed was born in July of 2020, and did not have to wait as long as Lux to receive a name.

Chris' contributions -- or lack thereof -- towards his two children have been a major source of annoyance for Kail.

It has caused many fans to wonder why Kail even holds out hope. Aren't the kids better off without him?

Kailyn recently addressed this very question.

"For the listeners who do not understand my wanting to include Chris in things or wanting to have a second child by him," she said.

Kail then asked: "What is it about relationships with men or relationships in general."

Kail continued: "It could be with women I guess or having children with him, whatever that looks like."

"And," she added, "still wanting to include them even though they've made us cry."

Kailyn listed "they've broken up with us, they've done x,y, or z, lie, they do whatever..."

"And we want them to be involved with these children that we're having," Kailyn tried to explain.

She also shared that she had suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with Chris.

According to her, she only let Chris return to her life because, for some reason, she wanted to give him a chance to do better.

"I ended up pregnant not once, not twice, but Chris and I had a miscarriage before... " Kailyn revealed.

"Through all the s--t, maybe he would pick me kinda," she mused.

"Not pick me over the child... like not in a way like I'm going to get pregnant so he loves me," Kailyn clarified.

"I am pregnant so maybe this kinda will open his eyes," Kailyn explained her mode of thinking.

It's always interesting to hear insight into how and why people make the mistakes that they do.

A lot of people can learn from that -- and hopefully Kailyn can be one of them.