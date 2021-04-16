June Shannon's Daughter to Geno Doak: You Helped Ruin Our Life!

One confrontation down.

One to go.

On last week's emotional episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Lauryn Shannon and Alana Thompson finally sat down across from their troubled mother and spilled their hearts out.

Poor Honey Boo Boo cried her eyes out and asked her mother why she basically chose to smoke crack instead of raise her kids.

On this Friday's installment, meanwhile, Lauryn faces off with Geno Doak for the first time in many, many months.

Doak, of course, is still dating Mama June Shannon.

He has been for years now and he's played a crucial role in her drug habit, getting arrested alongside Shannon in March 2019 and spending the subsequent year or so spending all his money on drugs.

We're barely even exaggerating here.

After June and Geno completed rehab and started focusing on their sobriety in 2020, Lauryn agreed to a sit-down with her mom, yet wasn't quite ready to do with same with Geno just yet.

Until this episode on Friday, April 16.

"It was just tired of living the way we were," Doak tells Shannon of why he finally sought professional help.

"It wasn't even really living, we were just existing. We were in a cycle and we couldn't stop."

Lauryn then puts it all out there.

"I just need y'all to hear me and hear Alana through me because she's not here.

"I need y'all to know how much y'all did hurt us," she tells him.

"That's definitely been a hard process trying to tell her it's not here, there's not something wrong with her because she thinks it is something wrong with her."

The young woman known as "Pumpkin" has clearly been gravely affected by her mother's actions, referencing her famous young sister as follows:

"She thinks my daddy doesn't want anything to do with me because I'm not a boy.

"Then she thought Mama's addiction -- y'all's addiction -- was her fault too...

"I don't want her to think like that, I told her it's not her fault."

In a confessional, Lauryn adds:

"I do feel bad for Alana because her piece of s--- daddy doesn't want anything to do with her."

She admitted Geno "went above and beyond" for Alana once he came into their lives and "really showed Alana what a father was supposed to be."

That only made it all the more upsetting, though, when "Geno dropped her and him and Mama didn't really give a s---."

"I was really angry. At myself, at y'all, literally everybody," Lauryn proceeds to tell Geno, who admits she had "a right to be and Alana has the right to feel that way."

"I think it's good for you and Mama both to hear Alana's side because I'm older, I can shelter my feelings like I need to, but Alana tends to hold things in," Lauryn continues.

"I think it's good for Mama to see Alana get upset.

"She is only 15 and we all forget that because Alana does act way more mature than she actually is.

Pumpkin, who is pregnant with her second child, comes across as very mature and understanding on this episode and in these scenes.

She acknowledges that both Geno and June have been more understanding since they've been "sober for a lot longer than just 2-3 days," giving them props them for being able to listen and "move past all the hurt."

"I'm terribly sorry, I regret the things that have happened and I want you to know there's nothing that we wouldn't do for you guys," Geno says to her.

"We love you all and I said I'm extremely sorry."