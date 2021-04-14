Julia Trubkina to 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Will NEVER Need Plastic Surgery!

All season long, 90 Day Fiance fans were rooting for Julia Trubkina.

Inexplicably, at the Season 8 Tell All Part 1, Julia threw away a lot of that goodwill.

She shamed her castmates for getting cosmetic work done on themselves.

A lot of fans say that Julia's opinions will change with time, but Julia says that they won't.

Julia Trubkina is tired of receiving backlash from fans.

“Many write you will give birth and then you will know, you are still young," she wrote.

“Here is my mother," Julia continued. "She is 55 years old and she was pregnant 3 times.”

Julia announced that her mother "does not do makeup."

Additionally, she shared that her mom "never did botox."

"So let's close this topic," Julia asked, "and everyone will remain with their opinion."

Up until now, everyone "remaining with their opinion" was working out well for Julia.

Her uphill battle against her in-laws (and occassionally her now-husband, Brandon) won her a lot of sympathy.

Julia's positive attitude and her amazing sense of humor cinched it -- she has a lot of fans.

Unfortunately, a lot of people who had identified Julia as their favorite all season are now backing away.

She displayed some toxic, judgmental attitudes at the Tell All that fans cannot easily forget.

Julia has benefitted from fan opinions until now. This time, she's seeing the other side of things.

It started when Shaun Robinson praised Rebecca Parrott's looks.

As a treat for her 50th birthday, Rebecca underwent a few procedures.

She got very tasteful lip fillers and rejuvenated her face with a botox-like treatment for wrinkles.

Rebecca also stood up to show how she had dropped two pants sizes.

She promised more to come.

Fans and castmates alike were so encouraged by Rebecca's journey to look exactly like she wants to.

Others chimed in, with Natalie praising her castmate.

Natalie shared that she wants to get her nose done, that she's been told that it detracts from her face.

Castmates were quick to shoot down that critique of her looks, but affirmed that she can get surgery if she wants to.

Yara Zaya, a fan favorite for many all season long, spoke strongly in favor of cosmetic surgery.

She had gotten a nose job in the past and spoke about that, highlighting that it's about what you accept or don't accept.

Yara was absolutely right ... and Julia, unfortunately, was absolutely wrong.

Julia apparently believes total misinformation about biology and weight loss.

She suggested that those wanting to look better should simply "go gym club."

In reality, age, genetics, hormones, the body's natural efforts to store fat, and more can make working out to lose weight futile.

Exercise, when done safely, is great for you! A healthy diet is good for you, of course.

But that doesn't mean that either will contribute to weight loss, especially long term weight loss.

And even a caloric deficit can only last for so long, because the human body adapts over time, causing results to taper.

Julia clearly won the genetic lottery and has not experienced factors like age or pregnancy.

(And, as she says, based upon her mom, maybe even those won't change things)

For that reason, at least in part, she was very dismissive of why others might want to change.

The bigger problem than Julia's belief that going to the gym will magically fix things was her attitude.

As Yara pointed out, Julia was being judgmental and weird.

It was sad, as both young women had gotten along very publicly on social media, but they clashed on stage.

Rebecca's husband, Zied, said that he might get a similar procedure to Rebecca's.

He has a little dad bod going on, and while he exercises, he's not willing to cut out pizza from his diet.

That sounds great for him! Few can afford to get the bodies that they want, but those who can should go for it.

Julia, even after being spoken to about her attitude, was horrified.

For some reason, the fact that this weight loss strategy is "not natural" distressed her.

Death, cancer, arthritis ... all of these are "natural." Natural is not the same thing as good.

The truth is that Julia seems to be reluctant when it comes to medical intervention.

After all, she also (as is totally her right) does not use any form of birth control, fearing side effects.

Her beliefs about medicine are unfounded, but her judgmental attitude seems to be the bigger problem.