Josh Duggar Arrest: What Did His Family Know? And When Did They Know It?

As you very likely have heard by now, former 19 Kids & Counting cast member Josh Duggar has been arrested.

It's not just your garden-variety arrest, either.

Josh Duggar... by federal agents... and remains in custody at Washington County Detention Center in the city of Fayetteville, Arkansas because no bail has been set for his release.

The father of six is behind bars as we type.

This is a stunning and disturbing story, partly because Josh and his wife, Anna, had just announced a few days ago that they're expecting baby number-seven.

There's never a good time to be handcuffed by U.S. Marshals - but this seems like an especially awful time for Duggar.

A few other details:

Charges have not yet been announced; no other Duggar was arrested along with Josh; he's expected to appear in front of a judge on Friday; and here is his mugshot:

All we really know at the moment about what likely led to Duggar's arrrest is that Homeland Security agents raided his now-shuttered used car dealership in Springdale, Ark., in November 2019.

Authorities told TV station KNWA at the time that this raid part of "ongoing federal investigation," but nothing really transpired immediately afterward.

According to an update from The Sun, however, the Duggars themselves have been aware for awhile now Josh was facing pending legal trouble.

"The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself," an insider tells the publication.

"They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has," continues the source.

"Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth."

"They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and are stunned they are having to go through this again.

"The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God."

As noted directly above, Josh has stirred up some major controversy in the past.

In 2015, the public learned that Duggar had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager.

Two of his sisters, Jill and Jessa, later came forward as two of these victims, insisting they had already "moved on" and forgiven their siblings when the shocking news surfaced.

Said Josh back then:

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.

"We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

To make even more disgusting, however?

It eventually came out that the treatment program Josh attended at age 14 in the wake of this scandal was run by a family friend...

... who was in the home-modeling business, according to insiders in 2015, and Josh was simply put through "hard physical work."

Describing it as "one of the darkest times our family has ever gone through," Jim Bob told Fox News at the time that he and Michelle put safeguards in place to make sure nothing else happened.

"We watched him like all the time," said Jim Bob of his cover-up. "I took him to work with me. We just poured our life into him."

Jim Bob described Josh as a "changed person" in this same interview with Megyn Kelly.

Later in 2015, though, Josh was exposed as a serial cheater who was a client of the adult website Ashley Madison.

Josh ultimately claimed he had a pornography addiction and issued an apology on the family website.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he said.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family.

"And most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Josh entered treament for an alleged sex addiction and entered couples counseling with Anna.

The couple went on to have two more children after the infidelity became known: son Mason Garrett, 3, and daughter Maryella Hope, who turns 2 in November.

Now, another is on the way.

"It’s a GIRL!!!!!" wrote Anna on Instagram six days ago.

"We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" Anna said.

She has not yet spoken out on her husband's arrest.

Typically, we'd say something about how we hope this is all a giant misunderstanding and that Josh soon returns to his family and is there to assist in the raising of his newborn and his other young children.

We're saying no such thing now, however.

We're pretty sure Anna and her sons and daughters are all much better off without this admitted sexual predator and accused federal law-breaker in their lives.