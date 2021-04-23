Joe Giudice on Ex-Wife's New Lover: Eh, He's Not Bad!

Joe Giudice is currently living in the Bahamas and training for a boxing match.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star will be fighting Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa, inside of the ring at some point later this summer.

But while Joe hopes to lay Noa out in the middle of the squared circle, he recently spoke to in Touch Weekly and made it clear he has no interest in mixing it up with his ex-wife's new boyfriend.

As you may have heard, Joe, Teresa and Louie Ruelas actually met up for dinner near the former's temporary home late last month.

How very mature and amicable of all involved, right?

Did the tropical gathering go well?

“It was fine,” Joe told the aforementioned tabloid. “I mean, he seems like a decent guy. I don’t really know, but I may not seem like a decent guy. She’s happy with him so far.”

Joe and Teresa's daughters were also on hand for the meal, which Giudice acknowledges was a "little awkward," but not altogether awful.

“It was a group atmosphere,” the Bravo star continued too In Touch, adding of Ruelas:

“I guess he just wanted to introduce himself, you know, being that they’re probably going to be moving in.

"I guess the kids are going to be living there with them as well.

"So … it was understandable and nice.”

Indeedd, Ruelas and Teresa Giudice have reportedly purchased a big home together in New Jersey.

They may even get engaged one of these days or weeks.

Joe, who is now dating someone with questionable taste named Daniela Fittipaldi, says that he's accepting of Teresa and Louie’s potential new living situation.

“Does it hurt at all? I mean, no,” he says, adding that he ultimately wants his ex to find happiness.

“Now what are you gonna do? She can’t live alone. It’s good that she found somebody.”

For her part, Giudice seems very serious about Ruelas.

And very relieved that there's no tension between him and Joe.

“They’ve talked over the phone and Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Added Teresa in this chat with Cohen, gushing over the Bahamian dinnerr and how everryone got alone.

“I thought that was like the most amazing thing ever.

"Because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything.

"But he just wanted [Joe] to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever.”