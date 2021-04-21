Jinger Dugger and Jeremy Vuolo: We Pray Jill and Jeremy Come Back to the Cult!

It will continue to take a long time for Jill Duggar to fully deprogram from her family's cult.

She has made a lot of progress, but there is more to come.

Not if her sister Jinger and Jinger's husband Jeremy have anything to say about it, however.

They are both vocally hopeful that Jill will come back into the fold soon.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spoke to Us Weekly about recently touching base with Jill and Derick.

“They’re working through some things,” Jeremy characterized.

He added: “We’re giving them their time to do that

"But," Jeremy emphasized, "we’ve got a great relationship [with them].”

“You always hope that families are united," he expressed.

"And, you know, the family is strong," Jeremy continued.

Jeremy acknowledged: "There’s going to be difficulties in every family."

"I think that’s part of being in the public eye," he opined.

"So many families go through different issues," Jeremy pointed out.

Jeremy noted that this happens "especially as children are growing [up]."

"And this family happens to be in the public spotlight," he said of the Duggar clan.

"And so, they work through it," Jeremy said.

Jeremy stressed that he and Jinger are "definitely hoping" that the Duggar family resolve things.

He is hopeful that they can get all of their drama "sorted out" eventually.

"We love them very much," Jeremy stressed about Jill and Derick.

"And," Jeremy added, "I know they love the family."

This is when Jinger chimed in, echoing her husband's optimism and sentiments.

Also, Jinger regularly video chats with Jill, making sure that their respective children can interact.

Jeremy and Jinger have 2-year-old Felicity and 4-month-old Evangeline.

Jill and Derick have Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3 years old.

At those ages, the cousins might not be playmates, but they should still know each other.

At present, Jill's kids are isolated from most of their cousins.

Jill is not allowed to go to Jim Bob's home unless he is there and gives permission.

This of course means that family gatherings exclude the Dillard family.

Part of this comes from a simple family feud.

Derick has revealed how Jim Bob received pay directly from TLC.

Though he gives many of his adult children money in order to control them, they never received wages from their reality TV work.

This was not a simple misunderstanding.

Jim Bob presented their reality careers as a sort of public ministry.

The idea was to advertise their fundamentalist lifestyle and make it seem normal to viewers.

However, there is more to this than money.

Jill was abused -- physically, emotionally, and also sexually -- as a child in the Duggar home.

She is currently in therapy (a fundamentalist no-no) as she recovers from the effects of all of this.

There is also more to this than Jill's heartbreaking childhood trauma.

Though Jill and Derick are devout and very conservative Christians, they're no longer doing things "the Duggar way."

Their children's entertainment can include "worldly" television and movies. Their kids are also in real schools.

Declaring Jill persona non grata in the Duggar household may have been the best thing for her.

But clearly, many in Jill's family just want their sister back, to spend time with her again.

It's unclear what it would take for Jim Bob to allow Jill around her family now that she has openly questioned his way of doing things.