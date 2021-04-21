Jinger Dugger and Jeremy Vuolo: We Pray Jill and Jeremy Come Back to the Cult!

It will continue to take a long time for Jill Duggar to fully deprogram from her family's cult.

She has made a lot of progress, but there is more to come.

Not if her sister Jinger and Jinger's husband Jeremy have anything to say about it, however.

They are both vocally hopeful that Jill will come back into the fold soon.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy on YouTube

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spoke to Us Weekly about recently touching base with Jill and Derick.

“They’re working through some things,” Jeremy characterized.

He added: “We’re giving them their time to do that

Jill Duggar Shows Off Her Hoop Piercing

"But," Jeremy emphasized, "we’ve got a great relationship [with them].”

“You always hope that families are united," he expressed.

"And, you know, the family is strong," Jeremy continued.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Photograph

Jeremy acknowledged: "There’s going to be difficulties in every family."

"I think that’s part of being in the public eye," he opined.

"So many families go through different issues," Jeremy pointed out.

Derek Makes a Point

Jeremy noted that this happens "especially as children are growing [up]."

"And this family happens to be in the public spotlight," he said of the Duggar clan.

"And so, they work through it," Jeremy said.

Jim Bob and Jeremy

Jeremy stressed that he and Jinger are "definitely hoping" that the Duggar family resolve things.

He is hopeful that they can get all of their drama "sorted out" eventually.

"We love them very much," Jeremy stressed about Jill and Derick.

Jill & Der in 2020

"And," Jeremy added, "I know they love the family."

This is when Jinger chimed in, echoing her husband's optimism and sentiments.

Also, Jinger regularly video chats with Jill, making sure that their respective children can interact.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in 2021

Jeremy and Jinger have 2-year-old Felicity and 4-month-old Evangeline.

Jill and Derick have Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3 years old.

At those ages, the cousins might not be playmates, but they should still know each other.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Voted

At present, Jill's kids are isolated from most of their cousins.

Jill is not allowed to go to Jim Bob's home unless he is there and gives permission.

This of course means that family gatherings exclude the Dillard family.

Jeremy Vuolo and Famous Wife

Part of this comes from a simple family feud.

Derick has revealed how Jim Bob received pay directly from TLC.

Though he gives many of his adult children money in order to control them, they never received wages from their reality TV work.

Jill and Derick YouTube Pic

This was not a simple misunderstanding.

Jim Bob presented their reality careers as a sort of public ministry.

The idea was to advertise their fundamentalist lifestyle and make it seem normal to viewers.

Jeremy Vuolo Wears a "Rainbow" Tie

However, there is more to this than money.

Jill was abused -- physically, emotionally, and also sexually -- as a child in the Duggar home.

She is currently in therapy (a fundamentalist no-no) as she recovers from the effects of all of this.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar YouTube

There is also more to this than Jill's heartbreaking childhood trauma.

Though Jill and Derick are devout and very conservative Christians, they're no longer doing things "the Duggar way."

Their children's entertainment can include "worldly" television and movies. Their kids are also in real schools.

Jinger and Jeremy, Podcast Hosts

Declaring Jill persona non grata in the Duggar household may have been the best thing for her.

But clearly, many in Jill's family just want their sister back, to spend time with her again.

It's unclear what it would take for Jim Bob to allow Jill around her family now that she has openly questioned his way of doing things.

