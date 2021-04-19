Jinger Duggar Responds: Is She Getting Divorced? Is Something Wrong with Her Baby?

Jinger Duggar is here to set the record straight.

On multiple fronts.

Over the last several weeks, you've likely read a lot about Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

There's been chatter that they're in financial trouble... and that their marriage is in trouble... and even that their second child is facing some kind of health trouble.

Is any of this true, however?

Jinger sat down late last week and engaged in a back and forth with some social media followers, answering a number of questions about a number of topics.

Foremost on the minds of her fans, though?

The state of Jinger and Jeremy's relationship, after the couple placed their podcast on hold and many observers wondered whether their marriage would be the next thing placed on hold... so to speak.

"We are doing very well!" Jinger responded to a question about this topic, acknowledging the speculation and adding:

"Sadly, people love to write up false narratives about us.

"I am happier than ever and enjoying marriage with this fun guy and being a mom to our sweet girls!"

Guess we can put all that Jinger-Jeremy divorce talk to rest, huh?

Duggar was also asked about her post-baby body and how she's been able to shed her pregnancy pounds just a few months after giving birth.

"I worked out pretty consistently throughout both pregnancies and try to maintain healthy food choices over all," wrote Jinger.

"I love being active and always feel more motivated to eat healthy when I'm working out."

That's great and all (no, really, it is!), but what about daughter Felicity?

After initiallly sharing a bunch of photos of the newborn late last year, Jinger and Jeremy went social media silent when iit comes to their second little girl.

The Counting On stars have not posted a photo of their youngest daughter Evangeline since November -- the same month she was born.

And while it seems wildly unfair and inappropriate to speculate about the well-being of a young child, most followers are simply concerned.

They want to make sure the infant is doing okay.

“Why no pictures of your girls?” one fan asked Jinger last week, prompting an informative and positive response from the reality star:

“The girls are doing great!

"Felicity is absolutely smitten with her little sister and Evy adores Felicity.

"You haven’t see much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they’re so young.”

This is totally fair, and probably a great way of handlings things, to be honest.

Jinger concluded with a nod to her fans for caring about her kids.

“We appreciate how you love and support our family,” Duggar wrote.

“It means so much to us! Thanks for asking.”