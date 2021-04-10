Jinger Duggar Makes Major Announcement (No, She Isn't Pregnant. Yet.)

Let's go ahead and get this out of the way right up front:

Jinger Duggar is not pregnant.

The reality star gave fans a reason to think she and husband Jeremy had engaged in some more unprotected intercourse -- which led to the latter's sperm fertilizing the former's egg -- because she teased a major announcement earlier in the week on Instagram.

Jinger is a Duggar, you know?

What else were followers to expect aside from a pregnancy reveal?

Not this, most likely:

"We wrote a book!" Jinger wrote as the caption to a video she shared online on Friday, April 9.

This may explain why the couple has been off social media a bit of late.

Despite rumors about the state of their marriage, it appears as if Jinger and Jeremy have simply been busy -- as authors.

The upcoming book will be titled The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

It will be available to read on May 4, but you can pre-order a copy right at this very moment.

"TLC's Counting On breakout stars Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share their love story, a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives together, and the hope that drives them every day," reads the official description on Amazon.

"Jinger Vuolo did not have what you'd call a typical childhood.

"The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

"Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are the breakout stars of the show's sequel, Counting On."

Sort of akin to the memoir, the book will apparently give readers an inside look at how Jinger grew up, how she and Jeremy found love and, as you might expect, where Jesus Christ fits into their lives.

SPOILER ALERT:

He plays a huge role.

Concludes the Amazon synopsis:

In The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share the highs and lows of their love story.

They open up about the early days of getting to know one another, their long-distance relationship, and the many sleepless nights of their time as new parents.

But throughout all their stories, just below the surface, weaving together every triumph and trial of their lives, is the silver thread of hope

Though they don't pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life.

There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.

The couple must be hoping this business venture goes a lot better than their previous business venture.

Will you be picking up a copy of the book?