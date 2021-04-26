Jinger Duggar: I Lost So Many Friends Because My Brother is a Sexual Predator!

It's very sad, but very true:

Josh Duggar has been in the news a lot lately.

Thankfully, it's not because he's cheated on his wife again or inappropriately touched any underage girls again.

Not that we know of, at least.

In the biggest and most depressing bombshell of all, Anna Duggar just confirmed she's pregnant with baby number-seven.

This, of course, means that Josh is also expecting his seventh child.

"IT'S A GIRL!" Anna wrote on Instagram this past Friday, adding:

"We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"

Prior to this reveal, Jessa Duggar was asked about her crude brother by People Magazine.

Tragically, Jessa was one of the sisters Josh admitted to having molested back when he was a teenager -- and yet she now says the past is in the past.

“I definitely have forgiven Josh,” Jessa told this publication.

“It is a process, though, that you have to work through in your heart. And trust is not quickly rebuilt. It is something that takes a while.

"We love him very much, though, and we are very hopeful for the future."

Jinger, meanwhile, is doing the media rounds at the moment for an actual book she wrote with husband Jeremy, The Hope We Hold.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her experiences as a Counting On cast member, she brought up the time period after Josh's molestation scandal went public and told the tabloid:

“Walking through that that season, it was one of the hardest times of our lives."

She then delved into how others responded to the events that unfolded -- and how it showed her who her real friends truly were.

“It’s in those times where it’s not popular to be your friend, seeing how they responded really showed us the love of Christ through them and through their friendships,” Jinger said.

“I think that was something that stood out to me and I saw the friends who came so close and were like, ‘Hey, I’ll just sit with you,’ ‘I’ll bring you a meal or hang out with you if you want to.’

"In those times I thought, ‘Man, that really meant the most.’"

That's one to way look at it, sure.

Another way to look at it would be that certain people may just be grossed out to be affiliated not only with a child molestor in any way... but with a family who helped cover up his misdeed.

Because, remember, Jim Bob Duggar has confessed that he did NOT go to the authorities after he learned what Josh did many years ago.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Duggar said in a statement in May 2015.

“I hurt others, including my family and close friends.

"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation...

"My parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Instead, due to the unhealthy belief system of his conservative family, Josh's life hasn't really been ruined at all.

He's an admitted child molestor and adulterer who knocks up his poor wife every two years, doesn't hold down a job of any kind and just goes about life totally oblivious to anyone but himself.

No offense, Jinger.

But we'd have a hard time being close to anyone with a brother like that, too.