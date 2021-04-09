Jinger Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #3?!

It's been less than six months since Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child.

And Jinger's eldest child is only 2 years old, so she's really got her hands full at the moment.

Despite all of that, fans are convinced that Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo are currently expecting their third child.

The speculation seems to have started when Jinger teased a major announcement on her Instagram page.

"BIG NEWS TOMORROW!!!" she captioned the photo below.

As you can see, the pic suggests that Jeremy will be in on the news, and the pose is one that pregnant Duggar women often favor in their pregnancy announcements.

"I saw a recent photo with a tummy hidden by a hug. I'm guessing a baby!" one commenter wrote.

"She pregnant again?" a second asked.

"Baby number three," a third predicted.

It's not surprising that fans assume it's a pregnancy any time a Duggar teases big news.

After all, this is a family in which girls are taught from a young age that procreation is pretty much their sole reason for being.

(That, and going to church, of course.)

But this time, that turned out not to be the case.

Instead, it seems that Jinger and Jeremy are writing a book, which will apparently feature all sorts of marital and family advice.

The news comes as a surprise not only to those who were expecting a pregnancy announcement, but also to those who have been keeping up with the drama surrounding the Vuolos' marriage.

Recent reports indicated that Jinger and Jeremy were taking a break from their podcast and other media projects in order to focus on their marriage.

Neither Jinger not Jeremy has commented on the alleged marital troubles publicly, but in a moment of surprising candor, Jeremy did suggest that the stress of raising two very young children has had a significant impact.

“It’s been just over two months since we welcomed Evie Jo to the family," he said recently.

“Having a newborn in the house has been an adjustment but I think we’re adjusting well. We all love her.”

A source close to the couple has indicated that the Vuolos have experienced some troubles in recent weeks.

But it seems that they won't be giving up on their marriage anytime soon.

"Jinger and Jeremy are experiencing a bump in the road and want to take a step back from the podcast for a while to focus on their marriage," a source close to the situation recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

"They have been juggling a lot with a new baby, their lifestyle brand and releasing books, all in the middle of a pandemic, they feel a bit overwhelmed and their relationship has suffered," the insider added.

"They are still very much in love and divorce is not on the cards, they just want to work through things and come out of this difficult period together and stronger as a family."

Needless to say, it sounds like this might not be the greatest time for Jinger and Jeremy to expand their family, so we guess it's a good thing that they're not welcoming a third child just yet.

Then again, it sounds like this is also a strange time for Jinger and Jeremy to be releasing a book full of marital advice!