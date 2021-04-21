Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo: Yes, We've Considered Separating!

For months now, we've been hearing rumors of major strife within the marriage of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

The Vuolos recently took a break from their podcast in order to focus on their marriage, and some fans believe the situation is more serious than they'e letting on.

Jinger and Jeremy have backed away from the spotlight a bit, but unfortunately for them, they're not in a position to quit social media entirely.

The fact is, the Vuolos have a memoir to promote, and with Counting On on hiatus and their revenue streams drying up, the young couple really needs this book to do well.

Not only that, but Jinger and Jeremy have styled themselves as the most down-to-earth and relatable members of the extended Duggar clan.

And so their book -- entitled The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God -- touches on some of the rough patches the Vuolos have experienced in their marriage thus far.

Thus, Jinger and Jeremy themselves in the position of feeling pressured to give a bunch of interviews in which they talk about the hard times in their marriage, even though it looks as though they're currently going through a tough time in their marriage.

Earlier this week, the couple sat down with Us Weekly, and Jinger revealed for the first time that there was a point in their courtship in which she and Jeremy reached the decision to go their separate ways.

“There were some ups and downs in that time, and … at one point I kind of froze, and I was like, ‘Do I want to do this?’” Jinger recalled.

“That was something for me that was really tough. I don’t like to think about that day. I don’t like to think about that time."

Jinger went on to say that she felt compelled to talk about this painful chapter in her marriage, as she believed that by doing so, she might be able to help others.

"But realizing that, OK, that’s something that could help someone [with their own relationship issues] because it’s something that everyone’s going to have to walk through," she told the outlet.

"Will we be able to come together as two completely different human beings from different backgrounds and make this work?’”

From there, Jeremy confirmed that the book will delve into some of the most difficult times in his relationship with Jinger.

“Well, we don’t want to give away too much before people get the book,” he joked.

“But what I can say is there was a couple of ups and downs, and there was a moment where it did seem like the relationship was a no-go at that point. I just remember thinking one thing is I can’t give up. I don’t have the faith to give up.”

The couple has not offered many specifics about the sources of their conflict, but earlier this week, Jeremy spoke about the courtship application he was forced to fill out when he first expressed an interest in Jinger.

“I think it was a way for Mr. Duggar to get to know me,” he said.

“The questionnaire asks some pretty intensely personal questions. … You have to know who you are.”

So it sounds like Jinger and Jeremy are planning to really "go there" in their memoir -- but even in moments of extreme candor, they dare not disparage the esteemed "Mr. Duggar."