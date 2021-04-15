Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo: Moving to a Smaller House Amid Financial Woes?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been keeping a lower profile in recent months.

There's nothing terribly unusual about that, as the entire Duggar family has been backing away from the spotlight lately.

But the Vuolos are employing an unusual strategy, in that they're attempting to simultaneously lower their public profile and expand their profit margins.

The Vuolos are "taking a break" from their podcast, and they've been posting to social media far less frequently.

The timing is odd, as Jinger and Jeremy have written a memoir about their marriage, and now is the time when they should be working to promote it.

Instead, in a move that's left many fans baffled, the couple has asked their Instagram followers to promote the book for them.

So Jeremy and Jinger are seeking greater privacy and more money at the same time.

That would be fine, were it not for the fact that their fame is their primary source of income.

As it is, the current media strategy has backfired, in that it's actually attracted greater attention to the couple's private life.

For months now, there have been rumors of problems in Jinger and Jeremy's marriage.

Some even went so far as to suggest that the couple quit their podcast so that they could devote more time to working on their marriage.

And now, there are reports that frequent disagreements in the Vuolo household are not Jinger's only source of distress.

This photo of Jinger receiving a gift of flowers from Jeremy attracted a surprising amount of attention this week.

"Flowers just cuz ;-) and also they were blooming in our yard," Vuolo captioned the photo.'

But it wasn't the flowers that had fans up in arms.

Eagle-eyed commenters noticed that there appears to be a realtor's lock on the door behind Jinger.

Fans asked if the couple was planning to move in the near future, and neither Jinger nor Jeremy replied.

Naturally, this led to rumors that the Vuolos are not happy about their relocation.

Some have gone so far as to suggest that Jinger and Jeremy have been forced to move to a smaller home or a less desirable neighborhood due to their money troubles.

With Counting On on hiatus and the Vuolos podcast possibly done for good, that's not such an absurd assumption.

Jinger and Jeremy have not yet responded to the rumors of financial distress, but an insider has confirmed that the couple stepped away from podcasting due to a rough patch in their marriage.

"Jinger and Jeremy are experiencing a bump in the road and want to take a step back from the podcast for a while to focus on their marriage," a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

"They have been juggling a lot with a new baby, their lifestyle brand and releasing books, all in the middle of a pandemic, they feel a bit overwhelmed and their relationship has suffered," the insider adds.

"They are still very much in love and divorce is not on the cards, they just want to work through things and come out of this difficult period together and stronger as a family."

On top of all of this, fans have become convinced that Jinger is pregnant with her third child.

Again, the speculation is based on nothing more than Instagam posts -- and Jinger's silence.

"I saw a recent photo with a tummy hidden by a hug. I'm guessing a baby!" one fan commented.

"She pregnant again?" another asked.

"Baby number three," a third chimed in.

Needless to say, it seems that there's a lot going on in Jinger's life these days.

And the rumor mill probably won't stop until she and Jeremy break their vow of silence.