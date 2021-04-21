Jill Duggar Plays "Obedience Game" with Kids, is Accused of Cult Brainwashing

Reality star Jill Duggar, along with her husband Derick Dillard, has garnered many headlines of late for being critical of her parents.

In particular, Jill has dragged her dad for being too strict, too controlling and even for flat-out stealing money from her and Derick.

Now, however, Jill may need to take a break, pause and look in the mirror, and ask herself a pressing and important question:

Does she need to work on her own parenting?

A whole bunch of critics think so in the wake of Jill sharing a number of Instagram photos of her two sons, Samuel and Israel.

In the videos, Duggar explains to the camera that she and the boys are playing an obedience game. Why?

Because the toddlers "were having a hard time responding quickly this morning with 'yes ma'am.'"

There's nothing wrong with disciplining one's offspring, of course.

Nor is there only right way to do so. We're not suggesting that.

But many concerned viewers took a look at this footage and questioned whether the boys should really be punished for not immediately addressing their mother in the way Jill states above.

In one of these social media messages, Jilll showed off the tasks she had set up for the children - which included "giving them a simple fun command," "making sure they say 'yes ma'am' before leaving," and "report back to her for their next command."

She said the boys were having a blast, FWIW,

She said they enjoyed this so-called game.

However, not all of her Instagram followers believed her. Or thought her decision-making here was very sound an/or appropriate.

"Jill has a lot of cult brainwashing she still needs to work through! This is not ok!" screamed one follower, while another added:

"I would be horrified to have my child calling me ma'am."

A third person compared the game to "blanket training."

The controversial practice, lauded by the Duggars, has been well documented, and is also something that has been criticized as more punishment technique than positive behavioral encouragement.

"Obedience training is for animals," a fourth user said.

Yet another follower of Jill's on the social network chimed in with their two cents as follows:

I find this truly disturbing. My four kids have great manners and don't talk back (mostly) but I absolutely hate this obedience s**t.

We have to encourage our kids to have individual personalities and not blindly obey.

Another equally concerned reader added:

It leaves children very vulnerable to predators.

I think Jill needs to continue her counseling as disappointingly the cult brainwashing is real!

As always, it seems like a dangerous and unhealthy idea to judge strangers for how they decide to parent.

However strange it might seem - both that she's posting this online at all, and the content of her videos and words - let's be clear on what this is and is not.

There's no physical abuse going on here.

We have no idea what the emotional or mental state of the boys could be, but they look pretty darn happy and healthy in these photos, do they not?

Jill is admittedly estranged from her own mother and father at this phase of her life, and has said she won't make the same mistakes with her children that Jim Bob and Michelle made with her.

Could that be all talk? Of course.

But can we maybe give people the benefit of the doubt?

Can we refrain from dragging them so hard online when we aren't privy to key pieces of information about what happened?

Or how the kids are feeling... how they're reacting ... and ... well... basically anything at all outside of a few pictures?

Just asking.