Jennifer Lopez: Real Reason For Dumping Alex Rodriguez Revealed?!

It's been over a month since we first learned that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have ended their engagement.

While both J-Lo and A-Rod are known to jealously guard their privacy, the reason for their split appeared to be pretty obvious.

As you probably know, Alex doesn't have the greatest reputation when it comes to fidelity.

In fact, it's been said that he's played the field more in retirement than he did in his days with the Yankees.

A-Rod and J Lo, Birthday Outfits

Clever wordplay aside, for Lopez, Rodriguez's wandering eye was no laughing matter.

Insiders say she was suspicious from day one because of her partner's sketchy past.

And when the Madison LeCroy scandal started making headlines, it seemed that J-Lo's worst fears were confirmed.

Madison LeCroy Instagram Image

Amid reports that LeCroy and Rodriguez were having an affair, the Southern Charm star attempted to clear the air in a way that probably did very little to put Lopez's mind at ease.

LeCroy admitted to an "emotional affair" with A-Rod, but she insisted that there was no physical component to their relationship.

Of course, J-Lo is not about to put up with any "emotional affair" nonsense.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throwback

When she called off the engagement, many assumed that she had uncovered some sort of evidence of a sexual relationship between Rodriguez and LeCroy.

However, it seems Jen understandably didn't like learning from the tabloids that her fiance was in secret communication with a random reality star.

“She insisted on [the breakup]. There are are too many issues that are unresolved,” a source close to the situation recently told People magazine.

Alex and Jen

“But whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” the insider added. 

“She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them… She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

Yes, despite the fact that it looks as though A-Rod wasn't physically unfaithful, it seems that Jen has her mind firmly made up.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2018

Another source tells People that A-Rod and J-Lo both agreed that they're simply “better as friends."

“They will try to be friends, and there is respect there,” the insider explained.

“But they are definitely going their separate ways.”

Alex Rodriguez and J-Lo Selfie

As for A-Rod, it seems that while he's not happy about it, he has reluctantly come to terms with the split.

“He loves J. Lo and always will, but it just wasn’t working,” the source confirms.

Sources confirm that Alex flew to the Dominican Republic -- where Jen is currently filming a movie entitled Shotgun Wedding -- in order to win her back.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2020

When it became clear that she had her mind up, however, Rodriguez parted ways with his former fiancee on friendly terms.

So now that he's unattached will Alex pursue a relationship with Madison?

We suppose it's possible, but hopefully she's not counting on it.

With all due respect to Ms. LeCroy, going from J-Lo to a Bravo reality star would be one of the biggest downgrades in history, and we're not sure that Alex's ego could handle that right now.

Jennifer Lopez Biography

Jennifer Lopez is Pregnant
Jennifer Lopez is divorced from Marc Anthony and the mother of twins. She's also enjoyed a revived music career thanks to her gig as an...
Jennifer Lopez

