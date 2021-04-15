Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: We're Over! For Real and For Good!

It is, at long last, official:

Alex Rodriguez has struck out with Jennifer Lopez.

Just over a month since most celebrity gossip outlets reported they had broken up, only for the admitted steroid user and uber talented artist to push back against that narrative...

... Rodriguez and Lopez have now confirmed the heartbreaking news themselves.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the superstars said in a statement on Thursday morning, adding;

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Back in mid-March, we first published a story about Rodriguez and Lopez going their separate ways.

At the time, an insider told Peopel Magazine that the split was a "long time coming," it just took the pair awhil to untangle alll their business interests.

Just a month earlier, Lopez had told Allure that she and her famous then-fiance had gone to couples therapy and it was "really helpful" for their relationship.

So... where did it all go wrong?

We can't say for certain, but Madison LeCroy admitted on stage at this year's Southern Charm reunion several weeks ago that she had some sort of contact with Rodriguez.

The Bravo personality swore these interactions were "innocent" and not "physical," but LeCroy also said the two had chatted on the phone.

Considering the way she phrased her responses, though? Considering the way she emphasized that A-Rod never "physically cheated" on J-Lo?

We certainly interpreted it as Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez masturbated in front of each other on multiple FaceTime calls.

In March, Lopez and Rodriguez slammed the rumors of an affair, and also of a break-up.

"All reports are inaccurate," the duo, who got engaged in 2019, stated at the time, "We are working through some things."

Insiders close to the celebrities claim that no third party (i.e. Madison LeCroy) played any role in the split -- but let's just say we're dubious.

"They never officially broke up and talked about it, but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told People a month ago.

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID.

"But they want to try to stay together."

With that in mind, shortly after the initial break-up reports went viral, Rodriguez flew down to the Dominican Republic in order to try and smooth things over with Lopez.

Alas, he appears to have failed.

The stars got engaged in the Bahamas in March oof 2019 after dating for two years.

Over the past year or so, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic with their blended families:

Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with Marc Anthony; and the former MLB player's daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

A source told Us Weekly in March that there had been “issues” in Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship "for a while now," not actually citing LeCroy by name.

But we can do the math. We can look at the timeline here.

It seems to this website as if Alex Rodriguez pleasured himself to LeCroy over FaceTime and, by finishing all over his computer screen in her presence, he also put the finishing touches on his engagement to Lopez.

What an idiot.