Jenelle Evans: My Son Tried to Burn Down My Mom's House!

In a court filing from earlier this year, Jenelle Evans said her son is a total menace who cannot be trusted or controlled and who is constantly placing both himself and his caretaker in danger.

This caretaker, of course, is Jenelle's mother, Barb.

But the former Teen Mom 2 star is trying to change that.

Evans signed over custody 11-year old Jace to his maternal grandma back in 2010.

The ex-reality star did so willfullly at the time amid ongoing legal battles and substance abuse issues.

She and Barb have gone back and forth on numerous occasions ever since -- sometimes getting along, with Jenelle allowed to spend a lot of time with her eldest; and sometimes butting heads to such an extent that Barb would keep the child away from his troubled mother.

Now, however?

Jenelle has seemingly taken the feud to a new, personal and legal level.

In legal paperwork obtained by The Sun, Evans filed to regain custody of Jace this past January.

She even asked the court at the time to grant emergency custody to her because she argued to a judge that Jace has become wild and unruly while living under Barb's roof.

How so? Well...

According to this January custody filing, Jenelle alleged there has been a “substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child” that warrants a change in the agreement.

The former Teen Mom 2 cast member claimed Jace is “at risk of bodily injury” in the care of his grandmother, detailed his "increasingly worse behavior problems that cause him to be physically aggressive, out of control and unsafe."

Evans penneed this allegation two weeks after telling the world she had regained custody of Jace.

Such a claim was wildly misleading, however, while also downright false.

Barb later came out and acknowledged that Jace had been going to his mom's house more often in early 2021 -- but that she would never grant Evans legal custody of the very young man.

Barb also reportedly grew incensed that Jenelle went public with accusations that she was unable to handle Jace at home.

In her filing, meanwhile, Jenelle cited an incident that she says took place on December 19, 2020.

“The minor child physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury to [Barbara.] The Minor child also burned the carpet because he was angry with [Barbara]," reads a section of this filing.

Moreover, the paperwork states, “the minor child has a history of starting fires in the home of [Barbara].”

Uhhh, yikes if true.

Jenelle went on to claim her mother “did not contact the crisis line or seek any treatment or professional help for the minor child during this incident.”

Instead, Barbara supposedly reached out to Evans for help... which is what prompted Jenelle to claim she had regained custody a few months ago... telling everyone it was due to Barb's mishandling of the child... which is what angered Barb and caused her to essentially take Jace back.

What a mess. And what a sad situation for this 11-year old.

Jenelle told the court that Jace stayed with her for about a month after this alleged arson, stating that his behavior “improves substantially” in her care and that they “do not struggle with conflict or aggression.”

Wrote Jenelle's legal team of Barb and Jace:

“It is not safe or healthy for the minor child to remain in the custody of [Barbara] as [Barbara] is not properly treating the minor child’s mental health or managing his behaviors.”

She added that Barb blocked all contact between Jenelle and her son after January 18, 2021.

Evans requested her mother be held in contempt of court for going against their 2017 order and blocking visitations, which would mean Barbara pay a fine or receive jail time if a judge finds her guilty.

In her defense?

Barbara asked the Columbus County Department of Social Services to provide her attorney with documents, including medical records and psychological evaluations, for review.

And that's basically where things were left between the parties.

A court hearing has been set for a later date.

Neither Barb nor Jenelle has addressed the specific allegations in this paperwork.

We're guessing Jenelle won't be able to resist doing so soon, however.

For now, Evans is too busy discussing her latest firing.