Jenelle Evans: It's Kailyn Lowry's Fault That David Eason Called Her Fat!

There was a time when the feud between Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry was the most interesting thing in the entire Teen Mom universe.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Lowry remained reasonable in most of her interactions with her former co-star -- and Evans did the exact opposite.

Jenelle, of course, is a full-blown psychopath, so when Kail sent her a peace-offering gift and Jenelle set it on fire, it didn't some as much of a shock.

To say these ladies' lives went in different directions in the years since would be a massive understatement.

These days, Kail is still raking it in as a reality star, bestselling author, podcast host and entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Jenelle is reportedly broke after being fired from Teen Mom 2 and failing to fashion a second career for herself as an influencer.

And what about Jenelle's loser husband, David Eason?

Well, he's as racist and useless as ever, and it's looking more and more like the feud with Kail was the highlight of his miserable life.

You see, Jenelle was the breadwinner for most of her marriage, and David has never really done much to earn his keep.

So when Eason spotted an opportunity to be of some service by harassing Kail, you better believe he took full advantage.

Perhaps most memorable was the incident in which Kail instructed David not to "come for [her] body."

Eason, of course, saw this opportunity for further bullying and siezed it immediately:

"Ummm...I feel sorry for anyone who ever 'came for your body,'" he wrote on Instagram.

"Trust me I wouldn't touch you with a 10 ft. pole," he continued, adding an elephant emoji in case anyone missed his meaning.

Jenelle was silent at the time, no doubt looking on with pride as her idiot henchman went after her biggest rival.

But now that she's trying desperately to rebuild her reputation, she's decided to explain the situation in a way that's convincing to absolutely no one:

“I feel like David and Kailyn went at each other a lot. So, I think it was more like David wasn’t trying to say anything about her image, but more hurt her feelings at that time,” she said in a recent interview with In Touch.

Jenelle went on to say that David would never engage in any fat-shaming, as he's packing a few extra pounds himself:

“He’s not the skinniest guy and he knows that,” Jenelle said.

She went on to argue that David was merely lashing out because Kail started the conflict by criticizing him on her podcast.

"He was trying to say something to hurt her feelings because she was doing the same through her podcast,” Jenelle said.

“And David felt like he didn’t have a voice.”

Obviously, Jenelle still hasn't apologized to Kail, and we're sure she has no intention of doing so.

Instead, she's wasting her breath justifying David's actions, and hoping that by doing so, she might make herself less repugnant to sponsored content brands.

Spoiler alert: It ain't happening!