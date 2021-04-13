Jenelle Evans: I'm An Awesome Mom! It's Babs' Fault My Kids Are Effed Up!

Earlier this week, we reported on yet another deeply depressing situation in the life of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

It seems that Jenelle's 11-year-old son Jace may have set fire to his grandmother's carpet.

It's tough to say what actually transpired, as Jenelle is the only one talking about the situation, and lying comes as naturally as breathing to her.

The allegation surfaced as a result of the ongoing custody battle between Jenelle and Barbara Evans.

Barbara has been caring for her grandson Jace since he was an infant.

Despite the current difficulties she's experiencing, we're sure Babs never regrets the situation.

After all, given all the dangerous behavior that Jenelle has engaged in over the course of the past decade, it's impossible to imagine her keeping a kid alive, much less providing one with a safe and stable home life.

Jenelle signed custody of Jace over to Babs shortly after the boy was born, but she has since changed her mind, and the current battle marks the third time that she has tried to have a court strip Barbara of all parental rights.

If you count the indicent in which CPS removed Jenelle's kids from her home, this is the fourth time that she's been in court arguing that she should be the one to raise her eldest son.

During each previous court battle, Jenelle made the same argument -- that she is not now, nor has she ever been, a bad mom.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports, this time around her lawyers are claiming that Jace is being unlawfully kept from his mother, as it has never been proven that Jenelle “is unfit and has violated [her] constitutionally protected status as a parent.”

Yes, believe it or not, they're arguing that Jenelle has “never been an unfit parent."

Sometimes, an argument is so ridiculous, it's tough to decide where to begin when dismantling it.

This is one such argument.

There are hundreds of hours of video footage that show Jenelle engaged in all manner of deplorable behavior.

Racism, homophobia, substance abuse, child neglect -- you name it, and Jenelle has done it on camera.

We've seen her say horrible things to her children, and we've watched in horror as she's defended a man who has subjected her kids to unimaginable traumas.

Simply put, if Jenelle's not a bad mom, no one is.

So it stands to reason that Barbara would fight to hold onto to custody of Jace, even if he has been acting out at home.

The only question is -- why is Jenelle fighting for the boy?

After all, she often complains of being overwhelmed by the kids that she already has, and it seems that Jace is going through a very difficult time.

Perhaps the answers can be found in court filings in which Jenelle's lawyers argue that Barbara has “intentionally prevented [Jenelle] from receiving medical and school records of the minor child” and “has not provided accounting to [Jenelle] of the minor child’s financial accounts.”

Our guess would be that the secret lies in that part about the poor kid's financial accounts.

Jace has money and Jenelle needs it -- like everything else in her life, it's almost unimaginably sad.