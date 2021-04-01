Jenelle Evans: FIRED from Her Podcast! Already!!!

Welp. That didn't take very long.

But her very own account, it sounds very much as if Jenelle Evans has been fired from her latest business endeavor.

Before it even kicked off in any official manner.

And you'll never guess the reason why. (Okay, fine: You can almost definitely guess the reason why.)

As previously reported and detailed, Evans was set to launch a new podcast on Thursday, April 1.

She had been making the media rounds over the past few days in promotion, while also hyping up the project often on social media.

“We want to build women up, and empower women," Evans just recently told Us Weekly about the podcast Girl S**t. "That’s one of the main focuses we have.”

Based on a few TikTok posts, it looked as if 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg was going prominently involved... while Kat Stuckey (a blogger), Chae Desara (an influencer) and Gabrielle Egan (a video creator) have also been talking the podcast online.

So, what happened?

There was a launch party on Wednesday night that was originally meant to include Jenelle.

However, hours before it began, a message from the new podcast Instagram account stated that Evans would not be appearing due to "unforeseen circumstances."

But Evans showed up anyway!

Jenelle shared numerous videos with guests at the party, prior to leaving to have dinner with her awful husband and blaming "cancel culture" for why she wasn't supposed to be at the event.

Speaking via TikTok at a restaurant, Evans responded to a fan who asked why she had deleted a video she's posted promoting Girl S**t.

"You know the cancel culture s**t, that's basically why," she replied.

"So I'm going to sip this drink - oh s**t I'm out - and you guys enjoy yourself at the party."

The mother of three also implied that she wouldn't be in front of the microphone on the podcast, but might still play some sort of behind-the-scenes role.

She captioned the clip: "I’m just a producer... don’t ask me."

Did Eason and his history of violence and/or bigotry play a role in Jenelle's apparent dismissal?

It sure sounds that way.

Evans -- who told another follower she can "forget" all about the podcast -- also shared a video last niight of herself lipsyncing with David while eating their meal, which she captioned:

"Everyone hates @easondavid but 'Life’s a betch and here’s here dude.'"

According to 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, meanwhille, Jenelle got the boot after several of the women involved in the project -- including Clegg -- found out about the reality star's “checkered past.”

“Jenelle was let go from the podcast today, like, fired,” John said in a live video posted to his YouTube channel.

Somehow, Yates claimed, Cregg and company weren't familiar with Eason shooting and killing his family dog, among otherr horrific actions.

“Deavan wasn’t aware of Jenelle’s backstory…she did not know about Jenelle’s past,” John continued.

“When Deavan brought it up to the powers that be and voiced her concerns, as well as the other people on the podcast voiced their concerns about Jenelle’s checkered past, that was enough for Jenelle to get fired.”

It really does sound like this all came back to Eason murdering the aforementioned pet.

“In a way, you can say that it was Deavan,” Yates said.

“Once she found out about the checkered past, she was like, ‘I can’t support that. I can’t be involved with someone who has, like, dog-murderings.'”

Yates also confirmed that Jenelle showed up at the podcast launch party, which was held in a bowling alley in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“They kicked Jenelle out. Jenelle got kicked the f**k out,” John added.

“The takeaway …is that Jenelle got fired, and it was led by Deavan and other members of the 18-people group.

"She tried to gate-crash the party.”

Weird, right?

That doesn't sound like Jenelle Evans at all.

Oh, no, sorry. Our bad.

It totally sounds like Jenelle Evans. Now we get where you're coming from, Amber Portwood.