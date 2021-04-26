Jenelle Evans Explains Weight Gain & New Podcast, Gets Roasted For Being Ridiculous

Jenelle Evans appears to be on the verge of going off the rails.

And as the kids say, we are here for it.

The latest downturn seems to have started right around the time Jenelle was fired from Girl Sh-t, the unfortunately-named podcast she launched with Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance fame, as well as several other C- and D-list celebs.

The reason for Jenelle's firing remains somewhat unclear, but based on comments from Clegg and others who were involved in the situation, we can surmise that the decision had something to do with the incident in which Evans' husband, David Eason, beat and killed the family dog in front of his kids.

In any event, the dismissal led to a string of misfortunes for Evans, which are easy to laugh at because 1. she's a terrible person, and 2. she brought them on herself.

Just last week, Evans was fired from another endorsement deal and forced to return the Louis Vuitton bag she received as part of the arrangement. We love to see it.

At this point, Ms. Evans is running out of options.

So in a last-ditch effort to remain relevant and avoid getting a real job, she's launched the Jenelle Evans Podcast.

Hey, it might not be the most creative name, but it sure beats "Girl Sh-t."

Jenelle hasn't released her first episode yet, and she has a history of letting projects like this go by the wayside, so it should come as no surprise that she's already being roasted by fans who suspect that this project will never actually get off the ground.

"She'll do two episodes before she completely gives up on it, just like the Jenelle's World debacle last summer," one person wrote on her Instagram page.

"Who the hell is asking for this?" another asked.

"She doesn't have a job and stays all day on her swamp land. I wonder what she'll talk about," a third chimed in.

Of course, most podcasts rely on advertisers for revenue, and Jenelle is likely to experience some major difficulties in that department.

Earlier this week, she attempted another partnership -- this one with a company that manufactures leggings.

And it seems that the negative attention from critics might have cost Evans yet another endorsement,.

"Jenelle is promoting an 'anti-cellulite' leggings company," one observer noted.

"Last night, the company had 30+ comments letting them know people were not happy to see they hired JE," they added.

"This morning, all comments on the post are gone. (Though the hatters have started in on a different picture this morning)."

Interestingly, Jenelle has responded to some of the criticism.

But instead of pushing back against claims that her podcast will be a bust and she'll never work in media again, she's chosen to focus on comments about her weight.

"Back in 2015, I started gaining weight, and also, I was being cheated on," she explained in response to a follower's comment on Tik Tok.

"Like, damn, I looked good, but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah.

"When you start living for yourself and being happy, this is how you should look," Jenelle concluded, clearly missing the point by asserting that there's one body type associated with happiness.

"Happy wife, happy life," she concluded, again seemingly missing the point of that particular aphorism.

It's certainly not cool that commenters are making fun of Jenelle's appearance, but if she feels like she needs to explain her weight gain, she should at least offer a more believable account of what happened.

After all, no one believes that Jenelle is deliriously happy being unemployed, broke, and stuck on The Land with David all day,