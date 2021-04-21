Jen Shah Returns to Filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Says God Has a Plan for Her

Jen Shah may be headed for jail some time in the distant future.

But while the polarizing Bravo personality waits for her next court hearing... and while she faces the wrath of critics who are aghast over the charges that have been leveled against her...

... Shah has returned for now to the set of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“She’s definitely back to filming with the cast,” an insider told Us Weekly on April 20, confirming what we had previously heard about the network's plans for Shah.

According to sources, Bravo executives see Shah's brand ongoing fraud scandal as "ratings gold" for the franchise, with another source telling this same tabloid just over a week ago:

"Production sees this as a great story line."

Sadlly, production is probably right in that analysis; viewers very likely will tune in to see what Shah is up to on air, considering what she's now accused of having done off air.

On March 30, Shah was arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The reality star and her assistant allegedly contacted an endless array of citizens from across nine states -- most of them elderly and vulnerable -- and lied to them about phony business opportunities.

They then took down these victims' personal information and sold this information to other companies or individuals involved in the scheme.

Said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a press release the day Shah was arrested:

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

"Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

If convicted on all charges, Shah faces 30 years behind bars.

But she's now free on bail and therefore, yes, allowed to continue working.

Which, in her case, means being a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Somewhere, Teresa Giudice is very proud.

The second season of this prrogram does not yet have a release date, so fans will have to wait to see exactly how the Salt Lake City housewives reacted to the news.

But Shah appears to be doing just fine these days.

In her first public remarks since the arrest, she trashed her fake friends.

And now, she's shared a meme that makes it evident how she views herself: As some kind of tool for God's will.

“Allah has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggle, and a reward for your faithfulness,” Shah's latest quote reads.

And, look, we never want to question anyone's faith.

It makes perfect sense that one would turn to religion in a time of need.

But Jen Shah almost definitely bilked senior citizens out of their hard-earned retirement money. Can she please spare us this nonsense?