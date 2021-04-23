Jen Harley Races to Rescue Daughter, Reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrest

Jen Harley has had it with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

And, by the sound of it, she's also had it with the Jersey Shore star spending any time at all with the former couple's three-year old daughter, Ariana.

At this point, can anyone really blame her?

On Thursday, Ronnie was arrested once again for a domestic violence incident.

Back in October 2019, he was also taken into custody for this same kind of allged crime... after reportedly holding a knife to Harley's throat, yanking Ariana out of her hands and barricading himself inside of a house.

Police were then called to the scene.

And Ronnie had to be tased before being put in handcuffs, driven away and eventually charged with five misdemeanors.

The veteran reality star reached a plea deal a few months later, which included an agreed-upon 36-month probation period.

Now that he's been arrested again during this period?

We'll need to wait for due process to play out before having any real idea what this means for the often-violent MTV personality -- but it ain't good.

He may be headed to jail for violating this probation.

Not many details are available at this time, but we know Ronnie is out on $100,000 bail right now.

We also know Harley was NOT the victim of his most recent attack because her boyfriend, Joe, wrote on social media that Jen was home with him at the time Ronnie was arrested.

He also referred to Ronnie as a "psycho" in this message, while sharing a text Ronnie apparently sent Joe... AFTER GETTING RELEASED FROM JAIL.

"I can't wait to run you over with a car like ur gf u [f--king] p--sy!" Magro seemingly wrote, as you can see below.

"And then go sleep on the house that's under my name and I [furniture] I bought you broke ass crackhead loser."

Wow, huh?

At the moment, we still do not know who Ronnie allegedly attacked.

But we do know Ariana was under his care at the time, which is what prompted Harley to react to the altercation on Instagram.

"I want my baby home," Harley wrote in one post, before sharing a clip of her driving with the caption:

"Last time I'm ever making this drive."

Several hours later, the mother of one confirmed that she and Ariana had been reunited.

"Can't drive home like this but I'll hold her as long as she needs it," she wrote alongside a photo of craddling holding the toddler.

It sounds to us as if Harley will challenge Ronnie for custody, perhaps once again applying for a restraining order and perhaps seeking to change whatever custody arrangement they have in place right now.

This is just speculation on our part, though.

Last May, Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

He was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

He's been in a serious relationship since this past October with Saffire Matos, who has not yet commented on the most recent arrest.

We have no idea whether or not she was involved in this new domestic violence confrontation.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, released a statement to Us Weekly late Thursday that reads as follows:

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate.

"As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”